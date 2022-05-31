Ninja Honors Cultural Connection through Food with New 'Recipe of Me' Campaign

The brand created the 'Recipe of Me' program to celebrate its newest cookware - the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™ - and encourage consumers to celebrate their heritage

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ninja , the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the US1, and a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK), announced its 'Recipe of Me' campaign to celebrate the launch of its newest cookware: the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™.

The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™ can replace 12 cooking tools and easily go from stovetop to oven to table, with trusted NeverStick® performance. This cookware is sold separately for $129.99 on NinjaKitchen.com. (PRNewswire)

Ninja understands the impact of culture and community. That's why the brand is encouraging consumers to honor the people, culture and memories that helped shape their own individuality. Through the launch of the 'Recipe of Me' campaign, Ninja is striving to show the unique connection that can be created through the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and the meals that connect us to our past.

The brand is partnering with trailblazer Elaine Welteroth, a best-selling author, award-winning journalist, and TV host. Elaine's 'Recipe of Me' fuses her unique African American and German-Irish heritage, Southern roots and experiences that helped shape her into the woman she is today. Although Elaine's dish is tailored to her personality and memories, her 'Recipe of Me' connects Elaine to the people who came before her and those who are gathered around her dinner table.

"Turning to something familiar is always a comforting feeling," said Elaine Welteroth. "I come from a long line of working moms who were all about feeding their families big, hearty meals with as little fuss as possible. My mom has coined the term 'one-pot cooking,' and the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePot™ and Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ make it easy to do just that. We use this cookware to make the family recipes she's passing down to me."

Ninja is holding a contest in which 100 winners will receive a Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and $100 grocery credit to make their recipe for a dinner party with those who helped shape them. Consumers can enter for a chance to win by posting their 'Recipe of Me' - a recipe that embraces their roots, a memory with a loved one or meaningful traditions - and tagging #RecipeofMe and @ninjakitchen on Instagram from May 25 - June 15. For more details on the contest, please see here.

"The cookware replaces 12 cooking tools, offers 14 cooking functions and can go from stovetop to oven to table, unlocking ultimate functionality and efficiency in your kitchen," said Jonathan Webster, Senior Vice President, Ninja at SharkNinja. "The all-in-one pan and pot will transform your cooking and cleaning experience with our signature NeverStick® technology. Thanks to this technology, consumers can feel confident their cookware won't chip, flake or stick, and it is backed by a 10-year guarantee."

The cookware is dishwasher and oven safe up to 500°F, and accommodates gas, induction and electric cook types. Its design includes two pour spouts, integrated utensils, tapered wall designs and wider diameter for accessible and efficient cooking. The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™ come in five trending colors: sea salt grey, smoked paprika, macaron blue, cherry tarte and olive.

The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™ are sold separately for $129.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and other major retailers, including Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy and Kohl's .

Ninja is one of the three major brands of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691), which also includes Shark and Joyoung. JS Global ranks as one of the largest small household appliance companies in the world2.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

