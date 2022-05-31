The Stepping Stones Group acquires HM Therapy

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing and educational services to children in school, home and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HM Therapy, a therapeutic and behavioral company.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to provide developmental services to infants and adolescents in schools and homes and expand our presence in the San Diego area and we are delighted to have HM Therapy join our team," said Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Office of The Stepping Stones Group.

"By joining The Stepping Stones Group, we are thrilled to have a reputable, national strategic partner to help us achieve our mission of providing the highest quality services for schools and families, as well as unsurpassed support for our providers," stated Kyle Heebner, Founder and CEO of HM Therapy.

Kyle and Alice Heebner will both remain with the company. Kyle will assume the role of Senior Advisor and will report to Anthony Rintala, President and COO, K-12 Practice. Alice will assume the role of Director of Clinical Services providing supervision and mentorship to therapists and will report directly to Brittany Sheldon, Regional Clinical Director of the Central/West Region.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 200,000 children annually across 42 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 7,500 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About HM Therapy

Founded in 2006, HM Therapy provides related services and early intervention services. For more information on HM Therapy: https://hmsystemsinc.com/

