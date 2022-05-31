Summer Digital-Detox Camp Still Has Space

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reset Summer Camp for Digital Detox & Life Skills has a few spots left for this summer's program in Santa Barbara, CA.

Founded in 2018, Reset is the first of its kind, offering a clinical, therapeutic summer camp program for teens suffering from excessive screen-time overuse, social-media and gaming addiction.

"None of our campers really want to come here at first, but after they have been with us for a few weeks, they begin to adjust back to the kids they were before their tech addiction." says Michael Jacobus, Executive Director.

Since the pandemic, screen-addiction has only gotten worse. Reset offers a 4-week summer camp program that includes group and individual therapy, life skills and good old fashioned summer camp fun.

This summer our camp runs from July 3 - July 31 on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA. We close with a Family Workshop Weekend beginning at 2pm on Friday July 29th.

