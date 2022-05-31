SYNLawn San Diego: New California Ban on Lawn Watering

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2022, state officials approved a proposal to cut water consumption in California by 10 to 20%, which includes a total ban on watering beautiful lawns in subdivision common areas and on all commercial properties.

"We are in this unprecedented drought. We need to act like it," said Laurel Firestone a California State Water Resources Control Board member, at Tuesday's board meeting.

In the coming weeks, we will see local water companies implementing restrictions on the watering of landscaping here in California.

Outdoor irrigation accounts for 50-70 percent of household water usage in most homes across the country. It takes around 685 gallons of water each year to apply one inch of water over 1,000 square feet of lawn to maintain it green. Just maintaining a green lawn, places a tremendous strain on the local freshwater supply. What options do you have to make a difference? You can save up to 70% on your water bill by replacing your natural lawn with SYNLawn artificial grass. Switching to SYNLawn not only provides you with a beautiful, low-maintenance lawn all year, but it also helps to reduce your carbon impact.

SYNLawn is the first provider of plant-based artificial grass in southern California. Our products are environmentally responsible and offer many ways to give back to the planet. In times like these where every bit of help counts, it is our responsibility to provide the alternatives that will benefit the environment. Without the need to keep up on weekly maintenance, you'll save time and thousands of gallons of water while enjoying the most-realistic appearances and behaviors provided by San Diego artificial turf. Our products will not fade in harsh sunlight and are backed by an unmatched limited lifetime warranty with financing options available. Save money on your water bill each year and do your part to help today.

For more information on San Diego artificial grass and the many environmental benefits it provides, contact us today to schedule a free consultation!

