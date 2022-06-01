96% of Qwick Employees Say the Staffing-as-a-Service Innovator is a Great Place to Work

Qwick earns employee-posi2ve recogni2ons for its workplace, innova2on and leadership helping to drive exponen2al growth

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick, the leading on-demand plaGorm for hospitality businesses and professionals, is a 2022 cer2fied Great Place to Work® and has earned outstanding ra2ngs from its employees. The company's Great Place to Work survey results indicated that a huge 96% of Qwick's employees agree that it is a great workplace while only 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company say the same about their place of employment.

The Qwick study also revealed that:

100% of employees feel they are able to take 2me off from work when they think it's necessary

99% believe that customers would rate Qwick's services as "excellent"

99% enjoyed a welcoming feeling as they started working at Qwick

98% feel that they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

98% are proud to tell others they work at Qwick

The company and its leadership also recently received recogni2on from Inc. Magazine, Ernst & Young, and mul2ple Arizona-based organiza2ons where Qwick is headquartered as it con2nues rapid expansion across the country matching hospitality businesses and professionals shid by shid.

"Our objec2ve at Qwick is to push the status quo and that means for our employees, too. When people are happy, they do their best work, and when they do great work with purpose, they're even happier," said Jamie Baxter, Qwick Co-Founder and CEO. "People are everything and we want ours to enjoy what they do daily at Qwick to serve our business partners and our food and beverage professionals. At the same 2me, our aim is to make room for employees to enjoy their personal lives, too."

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at cer2fied great workplaces like Qwick are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promo2on. Addi2onally, in this kind of workplace, job seekers are 4.5 2mes more likely to find a great manager.

Qwick's most recent Great Place to Work cer2fica2on follows its 2021 cer2fica2on and previous honors in the group's Best Workplaces in Consul2ng & Professional Services™ in 2020, and Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ in 2019.

Other recent award recogni2ons for Qwick and Baxter include:

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Finalist, Jamie Baxter

Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leaders, Jamie Baxter , 2022

Inc. 5000 Regionals, 2022: Seventh fastest-growing company in the Southwest

AZCentral Top Workplaces, 2022

Arizona Technology Council and Arizona Commerce Authority 2021 Governor's Innova2on Awards

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Mountain Desert Award Finalist, Jamie Baxter

Baxter championed Qwick's recent transi2on to a four-day work week in April. The company is currently tes2ng its new schedule through July, and has experienced two record-sepng revenue months since the start of the trial proving that produc2vity stands strong among the change.

"We absolutely want to be on the leading edge of new workplace solu2ons for our people, and we're always looking for fipng ways to improve our employee experience," said Derek Johnson, Qwick's Chief People Officer. "We receive raving feedback from employees about the four-day work week. They come back on Monday stronger than ever, ready to hit it hard for four days. There are challenges – we're a high-produc2on, rapidly expanding company and, now more than ever, Qwick's level of output requires important synergies, team liding, and just hard work. But what we're seeing is that people can make the most of their work 2me when they've been allowed to make the most of their personal 2me."

The company also offers unlimited paid 2me off, flexible hybrid at-home and in-office work, and it is currently planning for a new headquarters building fully designed and customized for Qwick's work, brand and culture. The new office will house the company's quickly expanding body of employees with space for its con2nued growth. Qwick's employee count is over 450% what it was in June 2021 and the company plans to con2nue its rapid hiring throughout 2022. Hundreds of more employees are expected to onboard with Qwick as the company progresses toward its goal to be matching shids for hospitality businesses and professionals in over 30 market areas by year's end.

Baxter said, "As a company focused on providing unequaled freedom and flexibility for our business partners and professionals, I feel a strong desire and responsibility to apply the same 'future of work' concepts to our own employees. Our strategy for helping people do their best work at Qwick is to make it easy for them to love their job. I feel that by keeping people first we'll be successful in aurac2ng great new minds to contribute to Qwick's culture and our vision to create prosperity in the food and beverage industry."

About Qwick:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service plaGorm that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shids in real-2me, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as liule as 30 minutes ader their shid. With a 97 percent average shid fill rate and immediate access to a pre-veued and cer2fied sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned mul2ple recogni2ons na2onally, including being a 2021 and 2022 "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastestgrowing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com .

