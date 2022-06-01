Brendan Kremer Joins Shadowbox Board of Directors

Kremer is COO of UC San Diego Health and a Healthcare Industry Veteran

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Brendan Kremer, Chief Operating Officer of UC San Diego Health, to its board of directors. Brendan brings over 25 years of health system administration leadership experience to the Shadowbox board. As COO at UCSD Health, he is responsible for hospital and physician group operations for a $3 billion academic medical center, accountable for the clinical, financial, and operational performance of all clinical service lines as well as physician group and support service operations.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Brendan to our board of directors. His in-depth knowledge of healthcare system interoperability needs and pain points is sure to prove invaluable to Shadowbox, as we work to improve patient care across the healthcare ecosystem." said Gregory A. Stein, Shadowbox CEO.

"Shadowbox offers a unique approach to solving one of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Brendan Kremer. "As a career healthcare administrator and leader, I am honored to join the board of directors."

Prior to the COO role, Kremer worked in a variety of positions at UCSD Health as well as other institutions including Tenet HealthCare, Huntington Memorial Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He received both his Bachelors of Science (BSPA) in Public Administration and his Masters of Health Service Administration (MHA) at the University of Southern California.

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented integration and automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information see www.shadowbox.com.

UC San Diego Health is the academic health system of the University of California, San Diego. In operation since 1966, it encompasses multiple institutions, including the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, the Jacobs Medical Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, and Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion, all in La Jolla. It also includes several outpatient sites located throughout San Diego County. The health system works closely with the university's School of Medicine and Skaggs School of Pharmacy to provide training to medical and pharmacy students and advanced clinical care to patients. For more information, see https://health.ucsd.edu/

