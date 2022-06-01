Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ comes to Sumter South Carolina!

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With 59 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket. From sandwiches, sliders and plates to your classic BBQ sides, desserts and appetizers, Crave has it all. You will also a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 32-48 local craft beers, wines and ciders on tap. Some stores even have mixed drinks, YUM! Customers are able to choose as much or little as they like and pay by the oz, not by the glass. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. Ax lanes were also introduced this year. The axes are real and so is the fun. A fun family-oriented atmosphere where everyone leaves happy not hungry!

(PRNewsfoto/Crave Franchising LLC) (PRNewswire)

This past week Crave welcomed a new franchisee to Sumter SC. This will be the second of many locations in South Carolina. Crave is excited for the new expansion and looking forward to bringing many Craves to the South Carolina market.

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Rincione

samantha@iwantcrave.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC