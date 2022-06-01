Doseology Opens to American Investors

VERNON, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (FSE: VU7) (OTC: DOSEF) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") were approved for trading on the OTC Pink Open Market in the United States under the symbol "DOSEF". The Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MOOD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VU7". The Company has also applied to uplist its Shares from the Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Market in the United States.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Shares have been approved for eligibility for book-entry and depository services through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of the Shares.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". With an accelerated settlement period and reduced costs for investors and brokers, DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

Ralph Olson, CEO of the Company, stated: "We are pleased to have obtained our dual USA listing and DTC eligibility. This eligibility will simplify the process of trading shares in the USA, which will be beneficial to Doseology and our shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors as we continue to expand our business."

About OTC Pink Open Market

The Pink Open Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., provides brokers with a regulated platform for transparent trading and best execution. Brokers quote a wide spectrum of companies on this market, including foreign companies that limit their disclosure in the U.S., penny stocks and shells. To be eligible for quotation on the Pink Market, companies must comply with the requirements of Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, including providing current information to the investing public.

About Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (FSE: VU7) (OTC: DOSEF)

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drug markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward–looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward–looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward–looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

