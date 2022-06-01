Hardin's Creek™ Launches Jacob's Well™ and Colonel James B. Beam™, an Exclusive Collection from Freddie Noe, Newly Appointed Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery

CLERMONT, Ky., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the James B. Beam Distilling Company (JBBDCo) celebrates the launch of Hardin's Creek™, a new brand that will chart the ongoing story of the Beam family legacy, one that is more than 227 years in the making, through highly limited and rare releases. Hardin's Creek is the next generation of boundary-pushing, premium American Whiskey inspired by the expertise of seven generations of Beam Master Distillers.

James B. Beam Distilling Company introduces Hardin's Creek™, a new series of unique and rare, limited edition whiskeys rooted in the Beam family legacy. Hardin’s Creek™ Launches Jacob’s Well™ and Colonel James B. Beam™, an Exclusive Collection from Freddie Noe, Newly Appointed Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. Photo credit: Beam Suntory (PRNewswire)

Hardin's Creek is an ongoing series of annual releases, featuring some of James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s rarest and most unique liquids and grounded in the rich experience and distilling expertise of James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each set of releases will showcase the breadth and depth of the James B. Beam Distilling Co's whiskey-making credentials inclusive of age, blending, mash bill, distillation, barrels, rackhouse locations, and more. This year's inaugural Hardin's Creek series will launch with two expressions: Jacob's Well™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a thoughtful blend of two ultra-aged bourbons, and Colonel James B. Beam™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a carefully crafted young whiskey.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch Hardin's Creek, particularly after the refresh of the James B. Beam Distillery and the opening of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. This has been a long time in the making, and I can't wait to share it with the world," said Freddie Noe, the newly appointed Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. "Every detail, from the blending techniques to the labels, draws inspiration from centuries of our family's history, paying homage to our heritage while looking towards our future."

The Fred B. Noe Distillery was thoughtfully named after seventh-generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, with the intent of producing new-to-world innovative products as part of the next generation of whiskey such as Little Book® and Booker's®. On May 12, 2022, Freddie Noe was officially named the Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, announced by his father Master Distiller Fred Noe. This is significant as it is the first time in Beam history that there are two family members, working alongside one another, sharing the Master Distiller title at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. homestead in Clermont, KY.

Today the Beam name is synonymous with bourbon, and that all started with Johannes Jacob Beam, the forefather of America's first family of bourbon. In 1795, Jacob Beam set down roots in the foothills of Western Kentucky. He started with a sturdy but humble well to draw water from a nearby creek. That water powered a mill – the mill to grind fields of corn – which formed Jacob Beam's earliest mashes. That creek – Hardin's Creek – became the first source of his family's enduring legacy.

For real-time information about Hardin's Creek, we encourage consumers to follow along on Instagram @HardinsCreek. Both limited-edition expressions will be available at retail and in bars and restaurants in the United States beginning July 2022.

HARDIN'S CREEK JACOB'S WELL KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

Jacob's Well is a thoughtful blend of two ultra-aged expressions: one 16-year-old traditional bourbon and one 15-year-old high-rye bourbon blended to achieve a depth of flavor unlike any other in Beam history. This edition pays tribute to the first family distiller, Jacob Beam, and the well he built in 1795. What first served as a water source would later represent a legacy built from one generation to the next as the inspiration behind this premiere, limited-edition bourbon. Freddie Noe distilled it using precious barrels laid down years ago by other hands, which he then intuitively hand-selected, blending together centuries of expertise with a vision for the future. Old whiskeys passing through new hands – on to yours.

"Jacob's Well is some of the best bourbon coming out of this distillery," shared Freddie Noe.

JACOB'S WELL | 54% ABV | Suggested Retail Price: $149.99

COLOR Rich amber with burgundy highlights

NOSE Sweet vanilla and caramel paired with hints of rich oak

PALATE Oak and char married with stone fruits

FINISH Smooth with lingering notes of vanilla and brown sweets

HARDIN'S CREEK COLONEL JAMES B. BEAM KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

The repeal of Prohibition ushered in a new age of opportunity and Colonel James B. Beam was quick to seize the moment. Setting out to rebuild what had been lost and build upon it further. It took just 120 days for Colonel James B. Beam, also known as Jim Beam, to get Clermont Distillery up and running again – proof that quality is not necessarily a function of time. In honor of the Colonel's legacy, Colonel James B. Beam was crafted. The limited-edition, two-year-old whiskey achieves a depth of flavor usually reserved for more mature bourbons by taking it off the still at a lower distillation proof, imparting more flavor from the fermentation process and letting the barrel's characteristics shine through at a younger age. In making this whiskey, Freddie Noe was inspired by the style of bourbon the Colonel was making on day 121: low distillation proof for a fuller flavor, guaranteeing the rich complexity of the young whiskey stays intact.

"Colonel James B. Beam is made to change the perception of what a bourbon is and can be," shared Freddie Noe.

COLONEL JAMES B. BEAM | 54% ABV | Suggested Retail Price: $79.99

COLOR Amber gold

NOSE Robust vanilla and caramel notes

PALATE Deep and complex flavors of vanilla, nuts, and oak

FINISH Long and full finish

Jacob's Well and Colonel James B. Beam are best enjoyed neat or served over a large ice cube in a lowball glass where their complex flavors can be appreciated with each sip. But, as Fred and Freddie Noe like to say, everyone should drink their whiskey however they like it best.

ABOUT THE FRED B. NOE DISTILLERY

Hardin's Creek is made at the Fred B. Noe Distillery, dedicated to Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and led by Noe's son, Freddie Noe, the Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. Celebrating the James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s ethos of Genuine in the Making, it embodies the tireless and timeless commitment to honoring, elevating and pioneering what American Whiskey should and could be. The new distillery offers a space for continued experimentation and exploration of the future American whiskey category. It will also offer experiential learning through distillation sessions and seminars with Freddie Noe, hands-on activities in the blending lab and a tasting bar to sample new and yet-to-be released innovations for select members of the trade. Additionally, a state-of-the-art classroom for the University of Kentucky®'s James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will be housed at the Fred B. Noe Distillery wherein future leaders in the American Whiskey industry will come together to learn the genuine whiskey making craft firsthand from the James B. Beam Distilling Company's experts.

The distillery is powered by renewable energy through a high-efficiency electric boiler and the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) and also produces several of the James B. Beam Distilling Co's well-known and award-winning brands, including Freddie's acclaimed Little Book® Whiskey annual series of blends, Booker's® Bourbon and Baker's® Bourbon.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Enjoy Responsibly. Hardin's Creek™ Jacob's Well Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 54% Alc./Vol.; Hardin's Creek™ Colonel James B. Beam Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 54% Alc./Vol.© 2022 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beam Suntory