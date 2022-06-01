Karmanos granted Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds to continue support for cancer caregivers

DETROIT, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute received a $12,500 grant to support the Cancer Caregiver Community Program. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation announced the award through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds in May. Karmanos will utilize the award to continue and enhance programming for cancer caregivers in metro Detroit.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (PRNewswire)

"We support cancer caregivers throughout our community, whether they are friends of one of our cancer patients or family," said Kathleen Hardy, LMSW, oncology social worker at Karmanos Cancer Institute's Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills. "Cancer affects more than just the patient, but it also affects the unsung heroes who assist and support the patient through their journey. Caregivers need support just as much as the patients they care for."

The first Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds awarded to Karmanos assisted in starting the Cancer Caregiver Community Program in 2017. Karmanos extended the counseling support services offered at the Weisberg Cancer Center to include support groups, art therapy, massage, Reiki, yoga, tai chi, meditation classes and music therapy for caregivers. The 2022 grant will assist the cancer center in building upon current programming and developing additional techniques to help ease stress and create social connections with fellow caregivers experiencing the same journeys.

Workshops are available in person and online. Caregivers may contact Kathleen Hardy, LMSW for more information about the Cancer Caregiver Community Program at Karmanos by calling 1-800-KARMANOS (527-6266) or emailing info@karmanos.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is a full-service philanthropic organization leading the way to positive change in our region. As a permanent community endowment built by gifts from thousands of individuals and organizations, the Foundation supports a wide variety of activities benefiting education, arts and culture, health, human services, community development and civic affairs in the seven counties of southeast Michigan. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan honor Mr. Wilson's charitable legacy by supporting efforts across the region in caregiving, design & access, and youth sports, as well as for community assets in Mr. Wilson's home community of Grosse Pointe. For more information, please visit www.cfsem.org.

Logo for the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (PRNewsFoto/Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer ...) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute