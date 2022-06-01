Nick Calderon Joins GrubMarket as Director of Software Services, Strategic Accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, Inc. announced today that Nick Calderon, former Implementation Manager and Senior Consultant at Famous Software, will join its software team as Director of Software Services, Strategic Accounts for its flagship product, WholesaleWare. Nick will report to GrubMarket's Chief Software Officer, Genevieve Wang, and be responsible for implementations and training of WholesaleWare. WholesaleWare is the produce and protein industry's newest and most innovative ERP software and inventory management system. Nick, leveraging his wealth of experience, will help this leading technology through its next phase of continued exponential growth.

"WholesaleWare adoption in the industry continues to exceed all expectations, and we are responding to such strong demand by adding to our team one of the industry's most experienced and successful deployment leaders. Nick brings a wealth of experience from working in both produce and as a certified project manager for the bulk of his career. His role is pivotal as we scale our services and value offerings for our clients," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Officer of GrubMarket.

A graduate of California Polytechnic State University ("Cal Poly"), San Luis Obispo, Nick has dedicated his 17-year career to driving the digital transformation of the produce industry through technology. Nick has been involved with over 500 ERP implementations across the United States and Canada. His experience spans the industry, as he has successfully completed projects for customers ranging from wholesalers and distributors to brokers to growers, packers, shippers, processors, exporters, and importers.

"I am excited to join this amazing team at GrubMarket and to support our customers' success with WholesaleWare, a modern platform backed by powerful technology. GrubMarket shares my passion for revolutionizing the fresh food industry through technology. WholesaleWare makes it easier for our customers to do their day-to-day jobs and be more efficient with every transaction. And, it puts the power of its technology in the hands of every user through both our ERP and mobile apps. WholesaleWare has already proven to benefit many customers and I look forward to helping expand our footprint in this next phase of growth" said Nick Calderon, Director of Software Services at GrubMarket.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of North America, South America, and other parts of the world.

