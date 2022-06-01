Start-Up Nation Central introduced a delegation of UN ambassadors to the Israeli Innovation Powerhouse

The delegation arrived at Israel at the invitation of Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan

Israeli Start-up companies gave innovation demos of their technologies emphasising water and climate tech solutions addressing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of ambassadors to the UN from 11 countries concluded their 5-day visit to Israel on Tuesday with a professional review of Israeli innovation technology focusing on climate and sustainability solutions by Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem around the world.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central with the delegation of UN Ambassadors; (Photography credit: Ahikam Ben Yosef) (PRNewsfoto/Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)) (PRNewswire)

The high-level diplomats visited the non-profit organization's headquarters in Tel Aviv to learn about the strengths of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations.

The delegation that included ambassadors to the United Nations from Benin, Burundi, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Panama, Poland, United Republic of Tanzania, and Uzbekistan participated in a tour hosted by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan: "One of my main goals at the United Nations has been to illustrate how Israeli innovation is helping people all over the world. After spending a week in Israel, the ambassadors were able to see the innovative spirit that is infused throughout the people. Bringing the delegation of ambassadors to Start-Up Nation Central was the perfect way to cap off this trip and I am confident that they will be strong advocates of partnering with Israeli companies in the future, both at the UN and in their home countries".

Start-Up Nation Central's CEO, Avi Hasson: "In Israel today, there are over 1,100 companies that offer diverse technological solutions to support global sustainable development in both societal and environmental arenas. While Israeli entrepreneurs continue to build on their achievements in water management, AgriFood-tech, and solar energy to tackle global climate challenges, the world is working to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and decisionmakers from around the world are increasingly looking at Israel's innovation ecosystem for solutions to address global challenges and to meet these ambitious targets, including affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities, and climate action".

During their visit to Start-Up Nation Central, the diplomats received an in-depth review of the Israeli technological innovation ecosystem by Start-Up Nation Central's CEO, Avi Hasson and viewed innovation demos by Israeli startup companies who showcased their technologies, emphasizing water and climate tech solutions towards achieving the UN's SDGs.

The world-renown Israeli company which develops clean and safe drinking water from the air – WaterGen gave a live presentation of its technology to the delegation.

Among the additional Israeli Startups that presented were:

The Sustainable Group –develops a zero-carbon, circular self-sustained infrastructure for resilient and climate-ready cities.

SG Tech - specializes in zero-carbon sustainable farming, with a focus on providing a complete and sustainable solution for the livestock industry.

vBact – develops and manufactures automated real-time systems for the detection and enumeration of bacteria and foreign microparticles in water.

Biotic - created an environmentally friendly process for producing PHA polymer, which can be used as a fully biodegradable replacement for plastic.

Senecio Robotics –builds solutions to automate the production and release of billions of sterile, non-biting male mosquitoes to suppress diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika, and others.

Eco Wave Power - developed a patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into clean electricity.

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Immersed in the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs to strengthen Israel's economy and society.

