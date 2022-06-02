Casio Visitors Convert 3x More with Yext eCommerce Search

After a successful launch in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, the electronics company plans to make Yext the standard for the rest of its global websites.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd., the multinational electronics manufacturing corporation, today announced the results of a collaborative effort to modernize several of Casio's regional websites with Yext eCommerce Search .

Between products, FAQs, and instruction manuals, users now have access to an incredibly robust search experience that delivers direct, highly relevant answers to questions ranging from 'what watches go well with suits?' to 'how do I replace my watch battery'?"

"I truly believe that great search like Yext is indispensable in this day and age," says Hironori Ishizuki, Executive Officer of the Digital Division at Casio. "When our team started using Yext, I honestly didn't think that the search experience would contribute to a higher purchase rate or that those who bought via search would account for a quarter of our total purchase volume. The results have exceeded my expectations."

Since switching to Yext, Casio has seen visitors who search convert at a rate 3x that of users who don't search at all. Casio has also found that those who use Yext-powered search spend significantly more and have an average order value 6% higher than those who rely on traditional click-based navigation.

"The results Casio has achieved demonstrates how important site search is to an effective eCommerce strategy, " says Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "It's imperative for companies to deliver an intuitive search-based shopping experience that can understand user intent and suggest the right content at the right time. If you give users the experience they've come to expect from modern search engines, they are more likely to make a purchase and become repeat customers."

Casio's initial success in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore has inspired the company to make Yext the global standard, and has plans to launch Yext eCommerce Search on regional websites throughout APAC, EMEA, and North America in the near future.

