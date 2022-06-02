Chili’s “3 for Me” Offers Triple Threat of Value for Guests

New value menu allows Guests to customize meals for every occasion

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1975, Chili's® Grill & Bar® opened its doors with a menu featuring a trio of tantalizing taste options for value-minded Guests. All these years later, we're still committed to offering a triple threat of delights at an affordable price, and now we're adding the option to customize in numerous ways. Allow us to introduce 3 for Me!

Guests can order customized meals inclusive of a non-alcoholic drink, appetizer and entrée starting at just $10.99. Featuring some of our most crave-worthy creations like chips & salsa, the Oldtimer® Cheeseburger, Chicken Crispers® and more, this menu is one heck of a bargain. But hey, maybe they're feeling a little #extra – Guests can upgrade their 3 for Me choices by spiking, dipping or sweetening their meal with options like our Classic Margarita, a Dip Trio appetizer or cheesecake, each for just $2.49 extra.

"3 for Me gives our Guests unbeatable value with more customization than ever before," said Chili's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Michael Breed. "Especially in today's inflationary environment, it's important that Guests know they can count on us to provide a full Chili's experience at a compelling price point. The breadth of Chili's classic entrees, the inclusion of a beverage and a starter, and the chance to customize the experience for the occasion makes 3 for Me an extraordinary deal."

As the latest and greatest value platform to the Chili's menu, 3 for Me replaces both the 3 for $10.99 and 2 for $25 offerings, while also bringing exciting new options to Guests like Carne Asada and Baked Seafood Pasta and highlighting specific items and ingredients so Team Members can deliver an even better and more efficient Guest experience.

Our weekday lunch crowd will continue to get more bang for their buck as LunchBreak Combos remain. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, Guests can select an appetizer and entrée for just $9. The menu includes fan favorites like our Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla, Chili's OG Chili and Chipotle Chicken Fresh Mex Bowl, as well as the option to take a walk on the wild side with dessert before dinner. Sharing may be caring but we totally support you balling out on a Molten Chocolate Cake all for yourself. (Don't worry. We won't tell.)

The TLDR, you ask? Whether you're feeling more fancy or want to keep things classic, no matter the time of day, there'll be no breaking the bank on our watch when ordering in-restaurant or from home with To-Go and delivery options available when you visit chilis.com.

