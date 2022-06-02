Concarlo Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dr. Krishna Allamneni as Chief Development Officer

Industry veteran will help accelerate Company's drive to create transformative therapies for drug resistant cancers by controlling the p27 target

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concarlo , a preclinical biotechnology company whose mission is to dramatically improve outcomes for patients with drug-resistant cancers by creating transformative therapies that control the p27 target, has appointed Dr. Krishna Allamneni as the Company's Chief Development Officer. Dr. Allamneni will lead Concarlo's internal pipeline development of therapeutics, and direct its strategy from target discovery to clinical trials and regulatory filings. As part of her role, she will also strategically manage and protect the company's IP assets.

Despite many important advances, drug resistance is one of the major reasons for the more than 600,000 deaths in America each year from cancer. Based on Concarlo 's insights and research on p27 biology, the Company's therapeutics will avoid the problem of resistance and toxicity by targeting p27 directly, to indirectly inhibit two main drivers of cancer progression, CDK4/6 and CDK2.

"Dr. Allamneni will play an instrumental role in Concarlo 's cutting-edge approach to clean up what precision oncology leaves behind," said Dr. Stacy Blain , Concarlo's Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer. "Krishna's deep expertise and track record will enable Concarlo to harness our decades of research in the field of cancer treatment to target a unique cellular pathway to kill–-not just stop the growth of—tumor cells," added Dr. Blain.

Dr. Allamneni has more than twenty years of R&D experience, including roles at Turning Point Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Roche/Genentech. She brings deep and broad experience to her role, with more than 20 IND/IMPD submissions, 6 NDA/MAA approvals, and a track record of efficiently developing therapeutic candidates of various modalities. Her global regulatory experience includes interactions with FDA, MHRA, BfArM, ANSM, PMDA, Health Canada, TGA, and others during the clinical development, partnership, and commercialization phases of development. Additionally, she serves as a scientific program committee member of the Society of Toxicology and was a former elected official of the American College of Toxicology.

"I am energized to join Concarlo and help achieve its vision to create a world of possibility, hope and time by making cancer a treatable, manageable and survivable condition," said Dr. Allamneni. "I look forward to working collaboratively and cross-functionally to guide and accelerate the patient benefits of Concarlo 's innovative approach to treating drug-resistant cancers," added Dr. Allamneni.

About Concarlo:

Concarlo www.concarlo.com is a preclinical biotech company whose mission is to transform the treatment of all drug-resistant cancers by leveraging the unique characteristics of the p27 target. The company is female-founded and led, with a team of world-class scientists, drug developers, and scientific advisors. Despite many important advances in precision oncology, drug-resistance remains one of the major reasons for the more than 600,000 cancer deaths in America each year. Concarlo is harnessing decades of research and experience to clean up what precision oncology leaves behind by targeting a unique cellular pathway. We are driven by our vision of creating a world of possibility and time, where cancer is a treatable, manageable and survivable condition.

