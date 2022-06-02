DimeTyd Adds International Consumer Product and E-Commerce Veteran to Team

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online engine that offers Amazon vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage, announces the appointment of Tom Duncan as a business advisor. Tom is an e-commerce veteran with more than 25 years of expertise in brand building, digital technology, and product integration in e-commerce markets.

Tom has extensive international e-commerce experience in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. He currently serves on the Executive Management Board of Positec Group Ltd., a global leader in consumer products with almost 4,000 employees and locations in over 20 countries. Additionally, he is an independent Board Member and Committee Chair of Fox Factory Holding, a publicly-traded manufacturing company that supplies products for mountain bikes and off-road vehicles. Fox Factory was recognized as one of the 2021 Fortune 100 fastest growing US public companies with revenues over $1.2B.

"We are thrilled Tom has joined our team," said Rohan Thambrahalli, president and founder of DimeTyd. "His years of experience in strategic business guidance and transformational growth in global e-commerce markets will help DimeTyd continue its commitment to help online vendors find success in the Amazon Marketplace."

Founded by e-commerce veterans, DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon Vendors to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbilling and deductions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

To learn more about DimeTyd and how their automated platform recoups lost funds for Amazon vendors, please visit www.DimeTyd.com or follow @DimeTyd.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

