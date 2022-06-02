Gehan Homes Completes Land Acquisition in Nashville Area

ADDISON, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes, the 13th largest private builder and the 29th largest builder in the US, has closed on a recent land purchase in the town of Columbia, Tennessee. The 100+ acre property, known as McClure Farms, was purchased for $14.2 million.

The McClure Farms preliminary planning layout. (PRNewswire)

The acquisition will bring more than 400 new homes to the Nashville metropolitan area, including 315 townhomes and 116 single-family homes.

The new community will be located just outside of the Spring Hill area on Hwy 31 and is only a few minutes from I-65 interstate access. It's 23 miles from downtown Franklin and 39 miles from downtown Nashville.

With Gehan Homes' commitment to provide workforce housing options in the Nashville area, McClure Farms will be close to large employment centers, including General Motors, Amazon, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Randstad, Community Health Systems, Ultium Cells Battery Plant and Nissan North America.

"This acquisition represents our continued investment in the Nashville market, increasing operational scale across our portfolio," said John Winniford, President and CEO of Gehan Homes. "The project will provide much needed housing inventory in a market that has seen accelerated job growth and housing demand."

Additionally, Maury County has 24 operating public schools that serve nearly 13,000 students. Those in McClure Farms will attend Battle Creek Elementary School, Battle Creek Middle School and Spring Hill High School.

About Gehan Homes

Since 1994, Gehan Homes has built thousands of beautiful homes at an exceptional value in over 120 communities across Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Tennessee while operating under Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes and Wonderland Homes brands. Gehan Homes is the 13th largest private homebuilder in the US and is continuously recognized with accolades and awards for outstanding floor plans, superb design and industry-leading customer service.

