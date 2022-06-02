Golf Just Got More Swag With Sprayground's First Ever Capsule Collection Aimed At Golfers

Golf Just Got More Swag With Sprayground's First Ever Capsule Collection Aimed At Golfers

Sprayground's First Golf Collection Captures A Modern Take On Classic Golf Bags And Polos While Adding Their Famous Sprayground Twist That Stays True To The Brand's Mantra

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf is a sport that can be played by anyone, anywhere, yet the styles on the course are usually all the same. Wanting to add edge, fun, but keep it high fashion, Sprayground - the world's most rebellious, artistically innovative fashion brand, known for its unique and vibrant accessories and backpacks - is making its mark on golf style with ultra-sharp pieces for those who see golf more as a religion than a sport.

Sprayground HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE collection (PRNewswire)

Sprayground's First Golf Collection Captures A Modern And Unique Take On Classic Golf Bags And Polos

Introducing the 'HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE' collection, an exciting avant-garde golf capsule to add to your warm summer's days on the course. Sprayground's surefire flex-worthy golf collection, features a bold streetwear style that gets respect everywhere you take it. With enticing duffel bags, eye-catching backpacks, cross-body bags, luggage, as well as a first-of-its-kind Sprayground golf bag – the brand has created the most eccentric and unique golf essentials that will definitely stand out on the first tee.

This must-have golf collection also includes form-fitting polos made to keep you looking dry, dapper and comfortable while playing the full 18. Using 100% Pima cotton made in Peru, the ultra-soft polos show off the right amount of flair in the collar, featuring some of the brand's fan-favorite monograms and patterns, paying homage to their most iconic designs. Each design in this collection includes Sprayground's iconic shark-mouth trademark logo and collectible art piece.

Sustainable, practical, and fashion-forward are just some of the most distinctive qualities of Sprayground's legacy. Known for its generally eye-catching designs - along with high-quality materials - the 'HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE' is no different.

The new collection will be available exclusively at www.sprayground.com .

Contact: Holly Landeros, hollypr@sprayground.com

Sprayground Golf Bag (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sprayground