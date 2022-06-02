JupiterOne Achieves Valuation of Over $1B with $70M Series C Funding to Fuel Innovation in Cybersecurity and Democratize Access for All

Tribe Capital leads funding round along with Intel Capital, Alpha Square Group, Sapphire, Bain Capital Ventures, Cisco Investments, and Splunk Ventures

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, today announced a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing the company's total raised to more than $119 million and its estimated valuation to over $1 billion. The round was led by Tribe Capital with participation from new investors, including Intel Capital and Alpha Square Group and existing investors, including Sapphire, Bain Capital Ventures, Cisco Investments, and Splunk Ventures.

JupiterOne is a cloud-native cyber asset attack surface (CAASM) platform that helps enterprises easily map, analyze, and secure complex cloud environments. It serves as the foundation for security programs providing customers with unparalleled security context and true visibility of their cyber asset landscape to help them prioritize security risks and protect their business. The JupiterOne platform integrates continuous cyber asset data for security operations and engineering, cloud security, configuration management, and compliance use cases.

The funds will be used to grow go-to-market capabilities, expand engineering investments, and increase product development to address market needs across attack surface management, including unified asset inventory, vulnerability management, and security posture automation.

Additionally, the funds will be used to extend the reach of the company's extensive partnership and integration teams, further expanding the capabilities of the CAASM platform. JupiterOne will look to scale the company's direct and channel sales efforts for enterprise customers while expanding self-service capacity for small and midsize businesses.

As part of this funding round, Sri Pangulur, Partner at Tribe Capital will join the JupiterOne Board of Directors and Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director at Intel Capital, will join as a Board Observer.

Funding Follows Record Growth and Enterprise Customer Adoption

The Series C announcement follows the company's record year of growth in terms of revenue, customers, and employees. JupiterOne plans to maintain and exceed historical revenue growth, drive employee growth at its headquarters in the RDU Triangle region, and actively support a remote-first work environment.

Additional highlights over the last year include:

Exponential growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), customer base and number of employees

Launch of the industry's first research on asset vulnerabilities in The 2022 State of Cyber Assets Report

Partnership with Cisco to deliver an innovative joint product offering, Cisco Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne

Introduction of JupiterOne Press, a new imprint for cybersecurity practitioners, which released Cyber Defense Matrix by Sounil Yu and Reinventing Cybersecurity

Quotes

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"Security is a data problem that needs an engineering approach and a true platform for consolidation. Our Series C funding underscores the unique value that the JupiterOne platform provides to our customers to help them unify and coordinate existing security investments, automate cloud security postures, and reduce their cyber risk and security program costs. We provide our customers with valuable security context and true visibility of their organization's cyber asset landscape using data and automation, to help them prioritize risks and protect their business."

Sri Pangulur, Partner, Tribe Capital

"JupiterOne supercharges cybersecurity teams by centralizing data from all their cyber assets and showing the relationship between them at all times. Aggregating the assets and making it possible to query is difficult, but JupiterOne has solved this problem and is becoming the centerpiece of any cybersecurity program. We couldn't be more excited to partner with JupiterOne on their journey to help every security organization reach its full potential. "

Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director at Intel Capital "JupiterOne gives security leaders a consolidated repository of their cyber assets to help them identify vulnerabilities by understanding and managing their complex cyber asset relationships. And to reduce the complexity of cloud security operations, JupiterOne provides security teams context to vulnerability findings to quickly assess the blast radius of compromise. The company has a unique opportunity to transform cyber asset management and we're excited to be part of their journey ahead."

Enrique Salem, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures

"Our journey with JupiterOne started at the inception phase. It has been rewarding to see the company grow and evolve as a category leader and industry innovator."

Anders Ranum, Partner at Sapphire and Board Director at JupiterOne

"Cybercrime continues to be a top issue for the majority of companies across industries and geographies. Since leading JupiterOne's Series B last May, our conviction has been further validated by both the market demand for asset management and the company's performance as evidenced by the great growth and new customer logos experienced over the past year. We are thrilled to continue to back founder and CEO, Erkang Zheng and the JupiterOne team, and are excited to be part of the company's growth journey ahead."

Varoon Bhagat, vice president of Corporate Development for Splunk Ventures

"JupiterOne directly complements our cloud-first portfolio and our Splunk Ventures investment, coupled with a new integration partnership, will make it easier for organizations to analyze security insights. Splunk and JupiterOne share a commitment to offering our customers deep visibility to stay ahead of the threat landscape, the ability to safely scale, and use data to help power digital transformation opportunities."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne, teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

