Midland Public Schools (MI) Selects Synergy Education Platform

District looks forward to system's ease of use and "great customer experience"

MIDLAND, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint Educational Systems announced today that Midland Public Schools (MPS) has selected the company's industry-leading Synergy® Student Education Platform for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district's Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System (SIS), Synergy Online Registration, Synergy MTSS, and Synergy Special Education (SE). MPS serves nearly 7,500 students at 12 schools in Central Michigan and will be supported by Edupoint business partner Computer Management Technologies (CMT).

Midland leadership began looking for a new student information system (SIS) when the SIS the district had used for nearly 20 years could no longer meet critical needs. The district assembled an inclusive evaluation team ranging from district administrators to classroom teachers and special services staff, with cohorts led by subject matter experts from all major functional areas. Following a rigorous, months-long review of four student information systems, MPS selected Synergy Education Platform.

Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem that provides the real-time performance data educators need to improve learning outcomes for students while also helping districts streamline processes, improve communication, and increase collaboration. Synergy provides student information management, online registration, learning management, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

"We were looking for ease of use and a great customer experience for our staff," said David Dziedzic, Director of Technology at MPS. "We conducted quite a few reference checks, and I can't tell you how many of the Edupoint customers absolutely glow about Edupoint and the Synergy product. There are a lot of features and efficiencies in Synergy that are going to help our district. We're looking forward to giving data owners control over building their own workflows for their departments, simplifying the way we manage data in co-teaching situations, and offering online registration to our families for the first time when we roll out this summer."

"By selecting Synergy Education Platform and Edupoint, Midland Public Schools is not only getting a powerful, flexible, and easy-to-use student data management solution, but also a true partner for the long term," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We have a saying here at Edupoint – 'Customer First, Always' – but when our client districts echo that sentiment among one another you know it really means something. We are pleased to welcome MPS as part of the Synergy family and look forward to supporting the district's commitment to providing equitable learning opportunities to meet the needs of all students."

