MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference and the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA and the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Stifel Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time .





Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the William Blair Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM Central Time ( 9:40 AM Eastern Time ).

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

