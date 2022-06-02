PROPERTY MELD PARTNERS WITH PURE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO PROVIDE QUICKER RESOLUTION TO MAINTENANCE ISSUES, IMPROVING RESIDENT EXPERIENCES AND INVESTOR ROI

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading residential property maintenance software company, announced today that it is partnering with PURE Property Management, the fastest growing residential property management and technology company in the U.S. Property Meld's automated software will make PURE property managers' workflow simpler through a seamless communications loop with their residents and vendors, vastly improving the speed and ability to respond to maintenance requests.

"The number one reason a tenant leaves a property is that they are dissatisfied with the maintenance experience. Property Meld's technology will make it easier for PURE's residents to report problems and speedier for our property managers to connect them with vendors, resulting in a quicker resolution," said Eric Wetherington, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of PURE Property Management. "When maintenance requests are resolved with a timely response, residents tend to stay in their home longer and pay rent more consistently, resulting in lower vacancy rates and greatly increasing investor ROI."

The Property Meld platform is easily integrated and will be quickly deployed across the 15,000+ residential properties under PURE's management. With a vision to make the process of renting a home a simple and satisfying experience for all, the partnership aligns with PURE's commitment to tech-enabling its people and processes to deliver consistent, exceptional resident and homeowner experiences.

"PURE's vision to continue to drive a better rental experience with greater returns is something we feel very strongly about," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "We are very excited to partner and help them execute this vision in the property management industry."

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a smart maintenance solution for property managers that provides efficiency and oversight for all your key players. From scheduling to follow-up, we streamline your entire maintenance process giving you the ability to manage more with less. It's time to increase revenue and resident satisfaction with Property Meld. For more information, visit www.propertymeld.com

About PURE Property Management

PURE Property Management is the fastest growing profitable residential property management and technology company in the U.S. Led by a team of experienced industry professionals and seasoned technology innovators, PURE acquires residential property management companies and invests in their people and processes. By deploying technology and providing operational efficiencies, PURE creates simple and satisfying experiences for residents and investors, including institutional portfolio managers. For more information, visit https://purepm.co

