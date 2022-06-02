WITHERITE LAW GROUP PARTNERS WITH FRANK SKI KIDS FOUNDATION AND KISS 104.1 TO KICK OFF SUMMER FUN WITH KIDS' WEEK FOR 2,500 ATLANTA STUDENTS

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As school has officially adjourned for the summer, Witherite Law Group , 1-800-TruckWreck , Frank Ski Kids Foundation and KISS 104.1, are joining together to present Kids' Week, a full week of safe and fun activities free for Atlanta area youth. Kids' Week will take place June 6-10 at various locations. KISS 104.1's Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown, hosted by Frank Ski, legendary media personality and philanthropist, and Nina Brown, radio veteran and community advocate, will be broadcasting live at each location, giving 2,500 kids free admission to kick off the summer with fun, family-friendly activities.

Kids' Week is five days of fun for families! The first 450-600 (based on location) children, accompanied by an adult, to arrive will receive free passes for that day.

"With the rising costs of gas, groceries, rent, and pretty much everything around us, it can be challenging for families to pay for extra-curricular summer activities," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "The average cost of admission to theme parks and other family-friendly activities can range from $30-$50 per child, which can be astronomical for families with multiple children. We are thrilled to be able to sponsor Kids' Week to provide a full week of summer opportunities for Atlanta youth, especially those who wouldn't be able to afford it otherwise."

Please find the full schedule of events below.

Monday, June 6: Illuminarium ( https://www.illuminarium.com/atlanta/ )

Address: 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Line begins: 7:00am Open: 10:00am First 500 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Tuesday, June 7: Stone Mountain Park ( https://www.stonemountainpark.com/)

Address: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Line begins: 7:00am Open: 9:00am First 500 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Wednesday, June 8: Georgia Aquarium ( www.georgiaaquarium.org )

Address: 225 Baker Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA

Line begins: 7:00am Open: 9:00am First 450 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Thursday, June 9: Fun Spot America ( https://funspotamericaatlanta.com/)

Address: 1675 Hwy 85 North, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Line begins: 7:00am Open: Gates at 8:00am (attractions will open at 9:00am)

First 450 to arrive will receive free entry (adults with children)

Friday, June 10: McDonalds ( https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html)

Address: 2964 Turner Hill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038

Line begins: 7:00am

Meals will be available in the drive-thru and inside the restaurant

Breakfast: Choice of Sausage biscuit, Sausage McGriddle, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Biscuits (Crispy or McChicken) and either a small orange juice or a soft drink.

The first 600 to arrive (adults and their children) will receive free breakfast starting at 7:00am .

"We are happy to once again partner with Witherite Law Group to impact the Atlanta community," said Frank Ski, media personality, philanthropist, and host of The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown. "It is imperative to provide safe, age-appropriate activities for kids when school is out. With all the stress and trauma going on in the world right now, we are elated to be able to provide some stress-relief and focus on fun."

Kids' Week is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Event admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, up to the daily allotment for each event.

For more information, visit https://www.kiss104fm.com.

PHOTO/INTERVIEW/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES:

The following spokespeople are available for pre-event and/or onsite interviews on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, preferably between 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group

Frank Ski – public figure and philanthropist

Nina Brown - radio veteran and community advocate

Select parent/youth attendees

Please contact Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, for interviews and onsite media coverage at info@kaylatuckeradams.com or 214-403-9852.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

