WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF THE FIRST NEW CONSTRUCTION LA QUINTA AND HAWTHORN SUITES DUAL-BRAND HOTEL WITH NEARLY 50 MORE IN ITS PIPELINE

Wyndham's pairing of these segment-leading brands supports extended-stay demand, provides enhanced amenities for guests, and streamlines operations for developers; the inaugural La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-brand hotel opened today in a suburb of Austin

The first-ever La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-brand hotel concept in Pflugerville, Texas features La Quinta's highly sought-after Del Sol prototype and the Hawthorn Suites updated room design.

AUSTIN, Texas and PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across 95+ countries – announced today the opening of the first La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-branded hotel concept in Pflugerville, one of Texas' fastest-growing suburbs. This first-of-its-kind pairing enables owners to reach guests seeking both extended-stay and leisure and business transient accommodations. This dual-brand concept offers thoughtful amenities and friendly service to deliver an exceptional guest experience and value.

Dual-brand hotel has contributed 48 hotels to Wyndham's now record-setting development pipeline of over 1,500 hotels

This new brand pairing has contributed to 48 hotels in Wyndham's now record-setting development pipeline of over 1,500 hotels, that include key markets across the country such as Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona. La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites target different types of travelers, and this launch provides an opportunity to attract both short and long-term guests for the owners of these new hotels.

The new Pflugerville property has a combined 103 rooms, with 73 featuring La Quinta's award winning Del Sol prototype guest-room and 30 with the Hawthorn Suites new room design. The Hawthorn room design includes modern, fully-equipped kitchens to bring extended stay guests the comfort and the conveniences of home, while the La Quinta Del Sol prototype features a fresh, stylish, and innovative design, providing guests with comfort and convenience while enabling productivity. The dual-hotel concept is smartly designed to streamline development and operation costs, and includes a shared lobby, spacious modern great room, fitness center, bar, amenities, and back of house all while appealing to the multiple types of travelers that have an affinity for these brands.

"Pairing our leading upper-midscale La Quinta brand with our benchmark extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand offers expanded options for travelers and supports developers with operational advantages," said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham's president of La Quinta, Hawthorn Suites and head of architecture, design, and construction. "Opening in Pflugerville is particularly exciting, as the suburb is one that has seen significant business and residential growth in recent years, and we're looking forward to welcoming everyday travelers looking to explore this great destination."

Ideally situated in Pflugerville's Stone Hill Town Center, the pet-friendly hotel offers visitors easy access to hometown hotpots such as Typhoon Texas Waterpark, North East Metropolitan Park, and Lake Pflugerville. Just 15 miles northeast of Austin, guests can easily explore the state's Capitol with a visit to the Austin Zoo, kayak on Lady Bird Lake, ghost hunt through the streets of Austin, or stroll through McKinney Falls State Park. While on property, guests can enjoy the heated outdoor pool and hot tub, visit the 24-7 fitness center, delight in complimentary hot breakfast, and find conveniences such as the business center, convenience store, and laundry facilities.

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's dual-branded development website or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at development@wyndham.com for more information.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With over 940 destinations in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia, the upper midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can rest assured, relax, and recharge thanks to the brand's free Bright Side Breakfast®, spacious in-room work areas, and free high-speed internet. For more information about franchising a La Quinta hotel, visit the La Quinta franchise development website.

About Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Travelers can keep their routines in check when staying longer at over 75 Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham extended stay hotels in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Africa. Creating a welcoming, home-away-from-home experience is what Hawthorn Suites does best, thanks to spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, guest laundry facilities, and fitness centers. For more information about franchising a Hawthorn Suites, visit the Wyndham franchise development website.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

