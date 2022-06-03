Death Wish Coffee Co. Celebrates National Donut Day with the Launch of New Limited-Edition Flavor, "Blue and Buried"

New premium summer coffee—perfect hot or iced—brimming with

flavors of rich blueberry and sweet vanilla

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the makers of the World's Strongest Coffee, is celebrating National Donut Day (June 3) with the launch of a new limited-edition flavor, "Blue and Buried." The indulgent new blend—made with no artificial ingredients—is brimming with flavors of homemade blueberry jam, luscious vanilla and sweet Vietnamese cinnamon, serving as the perfect guilt-free pick-me-up any time of day.

(PRNewswire)

"Consumers are looking for a high quality, strong and flavorful cup of coffee without artificial ingredients—and Blue and Buried delivers exactly that," said Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "All of our flavored coffee offerings, including Blue and Buried and our seasonal Pumpkin Chai and Gingerdead, are Fair Trade, organic and made with natural ingredients – unique from other coffee offerings. We're excited to release this decadent-tasting flavor just in time for summer so consumers can enjoy it brewed hot or over ice."

Along with the new blend, fans of Death Wish Coffee can also purchase a limited-edition Donut Day mug to celebrate the occasion. Featuring a donut-inspired design, this handcrafted mug is another collectible in the brand's long history of limited-edition and highly sought-after mugs.

Blue and Buried– in addition to the Donut Day Mug — will be available for purchase starting today in 12-ounce ground bags and 10-count Death Cups, compatible with Keurig machines. Only available on www.deathwishcoffee.com, Market 32 locations in the northeast, and at the brand's flagship store at 260 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Blue and Buried will also be available on Amazon.

Trademarked as the World's Strongest Coffee, Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. The brand boasts a Dark Roast as well as a Medium Roast, which debuted in 2021, available in whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee pods. The company also sells collectible mugs and merchandise.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co., visit http://www.deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World's Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and can be found in over 16,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Death Wish Coffee) (PRNewswire)

