Difenda Named Winner Of Three Global InfoSec Awards

Difenda Wins 'Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider', 'Market Leader in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)' and 'Editor's Choice award for Vulnerability Management' at the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Difenda is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider

Market Leader Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)

Editor's Choice Vulnerability Management

"Our whole team at Difenda is dedicated to continuous innovation of our Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Advanced Vulnerability Management (AVM) services to meet today's growing cybersecurity risk landscape. Difenda is honored to be the recipient of these three prestigious Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards." Derek Nugent, Vice President Sales, Marketing & Customer Success.

"Difenda embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Difenda

Difenda is a privately held MDR SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. It delivers 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3). Difenda's managed practice is powered solely on the Microsoft Security product platform, and it holds the Gold Security Service Provider certification and an Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection with Microsoft. Difenda's fully integrated, modular platform provides a range of advisory and offensive security services to complement customer-driven outcomes. For more information, visit difenda.com and follow @DifendaShield.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

