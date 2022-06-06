JOEL & VICTORIA OSTEEN BRING "COME HOME TO HOPE" TO YANKEE STADIUM THIS SUMMER

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood Church pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen have announced they will be returning to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. for "Come Home to Hope," an evening of inspiration and a time to refresh your spirit and gather together with hope and faith.

Joel Osteen Ministries (PRNewswire)

This summer's "Come Home to Hope" event will be the Osteen's first large-scale public gathering outside Houston in more than three years and will include special guests, inspirational speakers, and praise and worship music from award-winning artists including Cece Winans and Tauren Wells. Since inception, these incredible events have been attended by more than 2 million people in stadiums around the world.

"Victoria and I are looking forward to bringing this evening of inspiration back to Yankee Stadium and the amazing people of New York," said Joel Osteen. "It will be an exciting time for us to be together again. I believe now, more than ever, is the time for us to shine, to be a voice of peace and hope, and draw closer to God."

"Come Home to Hope" marks the third time the Osteens have held services at the iconic stadium. The couple most recently hosted a "Night of Hope" at the stadium in 2014 and first held services at the venue in 2009, which notably marked the first non-baseball event ever held at the current Yankee Stadium.

Tickets are available online at yankees.com, joelosteen.com and ticketmaster.com. More information can be found by visiting yankees.com/upcomingevents.

About Joel Osteen and Lakewood Church:

Joel and Victoria Osteen are the pastors of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas — America's largest church and one of the nation's most racially and socioeconomically diverse. Millions have attended Joel and Victoria's sold-out events in arenas and stadiums across the US and abroad. Over 70 million people connect with them monthly through their digital platforms. Osteen's weekly podcast is a perennial top-ten on iTunes, with an average of over 15 million downloads each month. More than 10 million viewers watch his televised services each week in the United States along with millions more in 100 nations around the world. Joel is a New York Times #1 best-selling author and can be heard 24 hours a day on Joel Osteen Radio SiriusXM channel 128.

About the New York Yankees:

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

CONTACT:

Jami Schlicher

973-647-0655

jschlicher@jconnelly.com

—JOM—

• www.joelosteen.com •

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joel Osteen Ministries