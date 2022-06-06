NOW OPEN: NELLIE'S SOUTHERN KITCHEN DEBUTS AT MGM GRAND IN LAS VEGAS

Jonas Family's Personal History Presents New Era of Destination Dining on The Strip

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nellie's Southern Kitchen, a Jonas family experience honoring their matriarch's timeless recipes, has officially opened the doors to its first West Coast location at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr. – the parents of Kevin II, Joe and Nick (the Jonas Brothers) and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC, Nellie's welcomes guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with nightly live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.

MGM Grand is the second restaurant location for Nellie's Southern Kitchen, which began in Belmont, North Carolina. Nellie's Southern Kitchen is a celebration of Nellie, Kevin, Sr.'s grandmother, who lived in Belmont working in the cotton mills by day and cooking delicious meals for her loved ones by night. Nellie combined music and food into nightly rituals around the table, forging the tight-knit traditions the Jonas family continues to this day.

The opening celebration included appearances by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., all four Jonas brothers and Danielle Jonas. Entertainment was provided by Jonas Group Entertainment artists including Olivia "LIVVIA" Somerlyn, Bailee Madison, Lanie Gardner, Hayley Orrantia, Hello Sister, and Terri Jo Box along with special guest Daniella Mason. Following the party, the Jonas Brothers took the stage down the street at Dolby Live theater at Park MGM for their residency performance.

Authentic, Comforting Southern Cuisine

Nellie's welcomes guests to a seat at the Jonas family table to enjoy recipes passed down from Grandma Nellie, and reimagined favorites from executive chef Mario Nichols, who was raised in North Carolina and began cooking soul food with his family at a young age.

Appetizers – Guests will feel right at home with a mix of Southern staples and delicious takes on favorites to kick off their meal. The Collard and Artichoke Dip with collards, artichoke and parmesan is an extra savory version of the beloved starter. A Las Vegas exclusive, the Southern Rolls feature BBQ chicken, creamy mac and cheese and collards rolled in a crispy fried egg roll, served with Nellie's signature sauce. No meal is complete without a basket of Grandma Nellie's famous pillowy Biscuits with cinnamon-honey butter and jam.

Entrées – Fans of traditional homestyle dishes will be enchanted by Nellie's Chicken and Dumplins , a must-try Jonas family dish featuring chicken and house-made dumplins in a rich broth served over silky mashed potatoes, gravy and collard greens. For a unique variation on a seafood staple, guests can opt for Chef Nichols' Shrimp and Grits with fried grit cakes and blackened shrimp topped with Cajun cream sauce and fresh pico de gallo. Guests also can enjoy fresh Fried Catfish filets, salt-and-pepper fried and served with coleslaw, french fries and house-made remoulade.

BBQ Essentials – Bringing backyard favorites to the dining table, Nellie's offers an assortment of burgers, steaks and sandwiches served with classic sides. The Hawg Hill Pulled Pork Sandwich features pecan-smoked pulled pork tossed in a tangy sauce and served on a soft brioche bun with coleslaw. Guests looking for something heartier will enjoy the Carolina Burger made with specialty blended beef and served with chili, slaw, onion and mustard; as well as the Chef's Choice Steak, featuring Chef's selection of chargrilled steak and the option to add shrimp or lobster tail for a full surf-and-turf experience.

Lighter Fare – For those opting for something lighter, Nellie's serves up scrumptious salads including the Nellie's Cobb Salad with chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, diced bacon, bleu cheese and a boiled egg; as well as protein-packed plates such as the Grilled Shrimp Plate with grilled or blackened shrimp and grilled veggies. Other dishes include the Molasses Glazed Salmon , featuring wild-caught salmon tossed in a special South Carolina molasses glaze paired with roasted potatoes and green beans; and the Cajun Chicken Bowl with blackened chicken breast served with roasted potatoes and trinity corn.

Dessert – For the perfect send off, guests can indulge in Nellie's rich Banana Pudding, which is made with fresh bananas, layered and topped with whipped cream, then garnished with wafer cookies.

Transporting Belmont to Vegas

The folkloric aesthetic of Nellie's Southern Kitchen, designed by OLY Studio's Kate McIntyre, transports visitors to Kevin, Sr.'s upbringing in Belmont. The charm of small-town North Carolina is recreated through weathered barnwood, white shiplap cottage walls, and unique handmade furnishings and artwork inspired by the beautiful Smoky Mountains.

Design highlights include:

Entrance – Guests enter through a sculptural hallway inspired by the quilts Grandma Nellie collected and are welcomed with her towering portrait, which celebrates Nellie's simple-yet-remarkable life. Amongst other references, cotton from the mill is transformed to diamonds in her hair. A banjo and spoons at the front of her dress represent Nellie's lifelong love of gathering friends and family around music and her home cooking.

Front Porch – The Front Porch invites diners to a bright space reminiscent of Grandma Nellie's front porch, punctuated with birdhouses and hanging flowerpot-inspired chandeliers overhead. Table legs take on the form of tree trunks, signifying the beauty of the Belmont region beyond the cotton mills.

Bar(n) – Nellie's bar area features playfully designed tables that sit atop horse legs, as if guests just pulled up to the stable. Kevin's uncle always joked if he ever opened a restaurant, he would need a reserved table for knocking back a couple of beers after work – so Kevin and Kate fashioned tables that could give him a ride home, too.

The Meadow – Private dining rooms evoke Belmont's blissful meadows. Memories of running through freshly laundered sheets blowing in the wind inspire the wavy, cloud-like roof. Walls are adorned with merry paintings of blue skies, billowy clouds and green landscapes that complement the blues and greens in the rooms' lush furniture.

Night Owl – Featuring live music nightly, Nellie's moody back room is built around a state-of-the-art performance stage and A/V system designed by the same companies who oversee the Jonas Brothers' concert experience. A captivating full moon light fixture juxtaposed with chandeliers emulating dew drops on blades of grass define the seated section, which is watched over by large owl portraits. Cozy couches with colors and textures inspired by nature offer a comfortable lounge vibe for both dining and enjoying music.

Nellie's Southern Kitchen Partners Share Their Excitement:

TLI Bedrock LLC Principal Andrew Siegel: "It's an incredible moment to finally introduce Nellie's Southern Kitchen to the Las Vegas Strip. We've been proud to support the Jonas family in bringing their vision to life, and to work with the entire MGM Grand team led by the outstanding Mike Neubecker to deliver a truly fresh concept to Las Vegas."

Kevin Jonas, Sr.: "My Grandma Nellie's greatest desire was for people to enjoy themselves around her table and on her front porch; everyone was welcomed. We're so proud to celebrate the opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas, where we can share her time-honored recipes and gracious Southern hospitality to visitors from around the world."

Denise Jonas: "Grandma Nellie was a special lady who prided herself on making sure everyone felt welcome and well taken care of. She would love that we're keeping her traditions alive and providing guests from all walks of life a place that feels like home."

Kevin Jonas II: "Nellie's Southern Kitchen is a perfect reflection of our family's passion for food and music. And the fact that we introduced Nellie's the same weekend our Las Vegas residency kicked off couldn't be better."

Joe Jonas: "Our family's connection to Las Vegas has always been strong as we've performed here many times over the years, and it feels very special to now have a permanent piece of our family history in the city for everyone to enjoy."

Nick Jonas: "In many ways, Nellie's is a celebration of what people love about Las Vegas - amazing food, great vibes and entertainment. We're excited to officially open the doors to share all of this with our fans while commemorating our Great-Grandmother's legacy."

Franklin Jonas, said, "Having worked at Nellie's Belmont location for several years, I've had a first-hand look at the warm community it creates for both guests and employees, which makes everyone feel welcomed. When you add Great-Grandma Nellie's recipes and live music, there's a level of comfort and fun that makes Nellie's feel different from every other restaurant."

Nellie's Southern Kitchen is located in The District opposite the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable and MGM Grand's website.

ABOUT NELLIE'S SOUTHERN KITCHEN

Nellie's Southern Kitchen is a family friendly dining and entertainment experience celebrating the comfort food, hospitality, great music and Southern charm of the Jonas family's 1769 roots in North Carolina. The inspiration for Nellie's Southern Kitchen comes from Nellie Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sr.'s grandmother, who lived in Belmont, North Carolina until she passed in 2011. Belmont is Kevin, Sr.'s hometown and the restaurant's original location, which opened in 2016. Nellie's second location is now open at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The restaurant is a partnership between the Jonas family and TLI Bedrock LLC, a New York City-based investment firm. For inquiries or more information, please contact info@nelliessouthernkitchen.com.

ABOUT JONAS GROUP

Back in 2005, while Kevin Jonas, Sr. was managing his sons – GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum-selling group, Jonas Brothers – he formed what would later evolve into Jonas Group Holdings, LLC. Offering a diversified portfolio of entertainment, marketing and development services, including talent management, music publishing, branding partnerships, as well as audio, television & film production, the Jonas Group family of companies is a globally recognized force, helping all kinds of talented individuals realize and harness their full potential in all areas of their career. The dynamic company values quality over quantity with the belief that authenticity, vision and hard work are key to success. Leading these efforts alongside Kevin is Phil Guerini, Chief Executive Officer of Jonas Group Entertainment and George Kreis, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer of Jonas Group Holdings, LLC.

ABOUT MGM GRAND

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is "The Entertainment Authority," creating the ultimate Las Vegas experience. A variety of accommodations serve every need while guests discover signature dining by celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak, Michael Mina's International Smoke, Wolfgang Puck's Bar & Grill, Michelin three star restaurant Joël Robuchon and Morimoto Las Vegas. In addition to a pampering spa and salon and an elaborate 380,000-square-foot conference center, the resort offers a wide-range of world-class entertainment at the Grand Garden Arena; the epic KÀ by Cirque du Soleil; world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez; master illusionist David Copperfield; Topgolf Las Vegas; Brad Garrett's Comedy Club; and Hakkasan Las Vegas. MGM Grand is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mgmgrand.com, call toll free at (877) 880-0880 or find us on Facebook and Twitter or follow our blog.

ABOUT OLY STUDIO

OLY Studio is a San Francisco Bay Area-based company, owned and operated by Kate McIntyre and her design partner Brad Huntzinger. The two have been creating elegant designs and crafting high-end furnishings for consumers, design customers and hospitality for over 20 years. OLY Studio designed and furnished the original Nellie's Belmont and is excited to again collaborate with the Jonas family and its partner TLI Bedrock LLC, exclusively designing and crafting the furniture, lighting and décor for Nellie's Las Vegas. Find OLY at Olystudio.com and on Instagram @oly.studio.

