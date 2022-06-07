DXC Technology Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022 Assessment

ASHBURN, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. The report recognizes DXC's distinct Cloud Right™ approach to guiding large enterprises through cloud and IT modernization efforts.

"As our report confirms, DXC Technology is a leader in cloud infrastructure and applications services, which is augmented by its large IT modernization expertise," said Gard Little, vice president, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC. "DXC continues to make enormous strides in understanding its customer's pain points all while remaining a provider that is highly skilled at running mission-critical systems and operations and modernizing IT and business processes."

The IDC MarketScape report (doc #US48061322, April 2022) noted DXC's strengths, "to include the company's broad-based portfolio of cloud professional services, now augmented by large enterprise IT modernization expertise with the 2019 acquisition of Virtual Clarity, as well as deep product engineering experience with the 2019 acquisition of Luxoft."

The report also stated, "DXC uses proprietary techniques and tools to assess a company's strategic, operational, financial, and technical constraints and opportunities with a focus on delivering targeted improvements that boost performance and contain risk across the information technology landscape. By drawing on its talent and expertise across the DXC enterprise technology stack, DXC has the end-to-end services to support every aspect of a customer engagement."

"This recognition by the IDC MarketScape is acknowledgment that DXC's Cloud Right strategy is working for our customers, helping them make the right tech investments at the right time and on the right platforms," said Vinod Bagal, president, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, DXC. "In just two years, we have made significant gains as part of our commitment to innovation and excellence for our customers. Additionally, in collaboration with our extensive partner ecosystem, we bring more technologies and solutions to our customers."

O-I Glass, based in Perrysburg, Ohio, turned to DXC in 2020 for a comprehensive technology refresh of its hardware platforms, operating systems and applications. DXC has supported the technology needs of O-I Glass since 2008 and is its largest IT partner.

"Our philosophy is to modernize wherever we can, from the data center to devices, and only deploy cloud where it makes sense. DXC focused on finding the right IT solutions to support our business," said Rodney Masney, chief information officer, O-I Glass.

The IDC MarketScape assessed 20 IT service providers from around the world on their capabilities to deliver cloud, application modernization and network capabilities. In its report, IDC noted that cloud service providers, including DXC, continue to expand their cloud capabilities as a complement to traditional strengths. Read an excerpt of the report here.

