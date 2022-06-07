Nonagen Bioscience announces Wayne Hogrefe, PhD as chief operating officer (COO)

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonagen Bioscience, a cancer diagnostics company, today announced that Wayne Hogrefe, PhD, has been named COO. Dr. Hogrefe has more than 30 years of experience in the diagnostics industry, including research and assay development for vaccine responses, vector-borne diseases, viral pathogens, and emerging pathogens.

In his new role, Dr. Hogrefe will oversee the launch of Nonagen Bioscience's lead diagnostic, Oncuria®, as a laboratory developed test (LDT) for bladder cancer by the end of 2022. He will also work closely with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Nonagen seeks FDA approval of Oncuria as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD).

"Wayne is the perfect leader to help us bring our first diagnostic to market," said Nonagen Bioscience CEO Charles Joel Rosser, MD, MBA. "His extensive experience in diagnostics and his business development skills will ensure a smooth rollout of Oncuria as a laboratory developed test later this year."

Dr. Hogrefe holds several patents and has had more than 30 peer-reviewed articles published. He has held leadership positions at Q2 Solutions, St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Focus Diagnostics, and Quest Diagnostics. Dr. Hogrefe is an emeritus diplomate of the American Board of Medical Laboratory Immunology.

"I'm excited to step into the COO role at this important time for the company," said Dr. Hogrefe. "Oncuria is a novel multiplex immunoassay for the quantitative detection of biomarkers in urine that are associated with the presence of bladder cancer, and it has the potential to make a real difference in the way bladder cancer is diagnosed and managed."

Nonagen Bioscience is a privately held biotechnology company that is focused on globally reducing the burden of cancer with innovative diagnostics. As a physician-led company, Nonagen Bioscience is committed to bringing to the market best-in-class, noninvasive diagnostics for cancer detection, therapy choice, and disease monitoring, so patients can live better, longer lives. The Los Angeles–based company was founded in 2011 and is currently developing diagnostics for bladder, breast, and prostate cancers. www.nonagen.com

