Pinwheel Furthers its Commitment to Providing Best-in-Class Security and Compliance for Income Data by Obtaining the Highest Security Certification in the Industry

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinwheel, the market-leading income layer for financial services, furthers its commitment to setting the market-leading security standards for consumer-permissioned access to payroll data by receiving the highest security certification in the industry. Pinwheel is now an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

With this latest certification, Pinwheel continues to set the security standards for consumer-permissioned access to payroll data by attaining the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Pinwheel to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Pinwheel implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

"This certification demonstrates Pinwheel's dedication to the security and privacy of our customers' information," said Jeff Hudesman, Chief Information Security Officer, at Pinwheel. "Last year, Pinwheel became SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and became a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) , making us the only provider in the space offering Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant income and employment data. At Pinwheel, we're working to create a fairer financial system, and a huge component of that is ensuring that all consumers' data remains secure."

About Pinwheel

Pinwheel is the market-leading income layer for financial services. Fintechs and financial institutions alike trust Pinwheel to access the data and controls within traditional and non-traditional payroll platforms to update direct deposits, streamline income and employment verification, improve underwriting, power earned wage access, and build innovative new products. With consumer permissioning, Pinwheel connects to the majority of these providers, covering over 1,500+ platforms and nearly 80% of anyone receiving a paycheck in the US, enabling leading companies, like Block (formerly Square), to easily access and update the payroll data of more than 100 million US-based employed people. Pinwheel's platform is enterprise-grade with best-in-class security protocols. Pinwheel is a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA), making the company the only provider in the space offering Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant income and employment data that lenders can use actively in decisioning. To learn more, visit www.pinwheelapi.com.

