WOWorks Adds New C-Level Roles to Drive Accelerated Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery created two new c-level roles to its leadership team to help drive accelerated growth for its brands. WOWorks created two new Chief Brand Officer positions to oversee its two groups of six restaurant brands, as well as handle their day-to-day operations.

Lauriena Borstein was chosen as Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Zoup! Eatery. She previously held the position of Senior Vice President at WOWorks and General Brand Manager of Saladworks and Frutta Bowls.

"I am excited to be leading these better-for-you restaurant brands that have demonstrated tremendous growth potential for providing the kind of nutritious, fast casual food guests are seeking - from soups to salads to fruit-based menu items," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Zoup! Eatery. "They also lend themselves to a fantastic opportunity for co-branding. I look forward to providing the support system to all franchisees to help them transition to WOWorks, as well as the opportunity of offering two menus at one restaurant."

John Geyerman was selected as Chief Brand Officer for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, and Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations for WOWorks and General Brand Manager for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek.

"I am honored to lead three amazing, plant-forward restaurant brands that provide exciting global flavors to our guests," said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, and Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina. "As our healthy-halo concepts experience explosive growth across all traditional and non-traditional foodservice venues, from grocery stores and airports to university campuses, it is vitally important all our marketing and operations initiatives are in-sync with all other restaurant brands."

In order to align marketing initiatives and processes of its six brands, WOWorks has also created two new Vice President of Marketing roles. Lori Kern was chosen as Vice President of Marketing for Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Zoup! Eatery. She previously held the role of Director of Marketing for Saladworks and Frutta Bowls. Mark Kreiner is now Vice President of Marketing for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek and Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina. He previously served as Director of Marketing for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek.

"I am thrilled to see WOWorks' corporate infrastructure expand to include these new Chief Brand Officers and Vice Presidents of Marketing, plus 10 additional staff promotions that involve expanded responsibilities and goals," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks enterprise, fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC. "In order to improve unit-level economics and drive overall growth for each restaurant brand, we are bringing senior strategic and tactical oversight on every brand. The corporate restructuring will also get these executives more ingrained with each restaurant's brand."

As a result of its recent acquisitions of Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, WOWorks expects to end the year with over 400 restaurants and create over 10,000 job opportunities in the restaurant industry. Through shared services and plans to leverage best practices from all six brands, WOWorks will continue to increase their negotiation and purchasing power; use cost efficiencies to fuel growth productivity; and improve vendor support as they grow their portfolio of better-for-you restaurants.

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

