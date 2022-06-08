ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRALIA-BASED ADVENT ATUM TO PROVIDE XP PLATFORMS FOR AUTONOMOUS DEFENSE PRODUCTS

MESA, Ariz., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with defense vehicle developer Advent Atum, headquartered in Holsworthy, New South Wales, Australia. Under the agreement, Advent Atum will purchase ATLIS's fully electric vehicle platform, the ATLIS XP, to use in the development of its autonomous defense and specialist commercial products.

The ATLIS XP platform is a stand-alone medium to heavy-duty electric platform and is the base for the electric ATLIS XT pickup that will debut in 2024. The standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an ATLIS battery pack. The XP platform is the only full suite EV skateboard solution to convert a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle to an EV. ATLIS plans to begin production of the XP by the end of 2022.

Advent Atum is developing products and systems powered by advanced AI, incorporating computer vision, radar, acoustics and deep learning algorithms. The company's core product in development is the HORAS™ (High Order Reinforced Autonomous System), a platform-agnostic AI software and hardware package to support semi and full autonomous operations.

"Advent Atum's mission is to rapidly advance defense and commercial industry capabilities through autonomy and sustainability," said Andrew Wilson, Managing Director, Advent Atum.

"The ATLIS XP will provide the functionality and modular design we need to bring our prototypes to production and deliver the plug-and-play capability needed for off-the-shelf defense and commercial sensor platforms, especially for Proteus," stated Robert O'Donnell, President, Advent Atum.

Additionally, Advent Atum looks to keep its supply chain as sustainable as possible. "Atlis Motor Vehicles is the perfect partner for us in term of other potential supply opportunities such as batteries for HORAS AI system," said Jade Vujevic, CFO, Advent Atum.

"Throughout the XP platform development process, we're working to ensure that an electric vehicle will retain the performance capabilities of an internal combustion engine vehicle," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "As the Australian Defence Force looks to reduce its dependence on foreign oil and Advent Atum moves to make sustainable, electric platforms, the XP delivers the capability, durability, and sustainability goals the Armed Forces demands."

The Proteus Autonomous Electric Vehicle concept is a 5–7-ton class protected multi role vehicle with an estimated 700km of electric range at full combat weight. The Proteus is intended to be used in combat reconnaissance type roles and automated logistics tasks. The Proteus is designed to be modular, with a removable crew compartment to allow for additional cargo capacity of the vehicle, to operate autonomously.

This is ATLIS's latest announcement with an Australian company. Earlier this year, ATLIS announced that Australian Manufactured Vehicles (AusMV) became ATLIS's first institutional investor under the entity Boss Global Investments. By 2025, AusMV plans to buy 19,000 ATLIS XT pickups and complete right-hand drive production in Australia for sale in the Oceania and Southeast Asia markets under the ATLIS brand.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS)