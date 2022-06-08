Boliden: Green Finance Framework is launched

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further support the development in the area of sustainability towards current targets a Green Finance Framework is launched that enables the issuance of green bonds and loans.

Financing under the framework will be earmarked for projects and investments within energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control, research & development and clean transportation. Examples of important projects that could be financed under the framework include energy and heat recovery, process and mine electrification, water purification, waste reduction and extraction of metal from residual and recycled materials.

"The metals we produce are essential for both present and future generations. Sustainable financing is an important part of Boliden's strategy and the Green Finance Framework provides investors transparency on how they are contributing to our vision to be the most climate friendly and respected metal provider in the world," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden.

The framework has undergone an independent external review by CICERO Shades of Green, who have classified the framework as "CICERO Medium green" with an "Excellent" governance score and assessed it to be in alignment with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles. DNB acted as advisor in the development of the framework.

The framework and CICERO Shades of Green's Second Opinion can be found at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46 (0)70-453 65 88

klas.nilsson@boliden.com

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

