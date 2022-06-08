Eat Healthy and Live Green as the 'World's Favorite Avocado' Returns to the U.S.

Avocados from Peru, the friend of the environment, kicks off its 2022 promotional campaign emphasizing health and sustainability.

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for avocados continues to grow year after year, so does Peru's commitment to help consumers eat healthy and lead sustainable lifestyles.

This summer, Peru expects to export to the U.S. an unprecedented 250 million pounds of avocados. Once again, the country will export over one billion pounds to the world making it the second largest producer and exporter of the world's favorite superfood. This represents an increase in Peru's export volume from last year that will undoubtedly satisfy the ever-growing demand for avocados – especially during a year with lower-than-expected supplies from other origins.

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), the industry's U.S.-based marketing arm headquartered in Washington, D.C., will facilitate a first of its kind promotional retail campaign to celebrate the arrival of Avocados from Peru (AFP) to the U.S. that will include multiple environmentally forward, educational and cost saving tactics to help consumers. "This season, Avocados from Peru will be promoted through an extensive marketing campaign with many never-before-seen tactics for the retail industry," said Xavier Equihua, president of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, "We are ready to work with our strategic retail partners to carry out our biggest promotional campaign yet."

2022 AVO TESLA SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAY

The most exciting aspect of the campaign is the 2022 AVO Tesla Summer Sweepstakes Giveaway. PAC will launch a unique sweepstakes giveaway of AVO Teslas in partnership with Meijer and Lidl. Our strategic retail partners will host separate sweepstakes in different regions of the country to promote and spread the message of the campaign: "Eat Healthy and Drive Green." The key pillar of this giveaway is to encourage healthy and sustainable living as consuming AFP provides benefits to the body and the environment – just as electric vehicles cut down on pollution and carbon emissions.

AFP PARTNERSHIP WITH NBC, TELEMUNDO, AND FOX

AFP will also expand its media partnership with NBC, Telemundo and FOX to include over 70 media markets including the top 10 markets in the U.S. such as Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and Boston, to name a few. It will also be the local sponsor of top programming that includes the MLB All-Star Game, Gordon Ramsey's "MasterChef," "America's Got Talent," and the Latino Billboard Music Awards, among others. PAC will use these opportunities to promote AFP as well as the 2022 Avo Tesla Summer Sweepstakes Giveaway. AFP will be positioned as "the friend of the environment and health" to educate consumers on Peru's leading agricultural efforts to maximize its water footprint and efficiency while providing one of the healthiest superfoods.

AVO BIKE SHARING AND PUBLIC BUS INITIATIVES IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND PHILADELPHIA

To further promote the theme of health and sustainability, AFP will launch the 2022 AVO Bike Social Media Contest in partnership with Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia Public Transit Authorities. The contest will give away electric bikes wrapped in avocado skin print to lucky winners living in the cities. This will be advertised at bikeshare stations to promote sustainable and healthy living by eating well and riding bikes. Additionally, AFP branding will be wrapped around public buses in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia to promote the use of public transportation and the 2022 AVO Tesla Summer Sweepstakes. "It's really important for us to use public transportation options, alongside healthy eating, to encourage others to be environmentally forward and health conscience," Equihua shared.

GIVING BACK TO AFP CONSUMERS

Throughout the summer, the campaign will include substantial marketing and promotional efforts to encourage the sale of Peruvian avocados in and around retail stores across the country. One of the signature tactics includes distributing geo-targeted retailer e-coupons to give back to customers who purchase our avocados. In addition, PAC is re-introducing its coupon program at Costco, BJs, Walmart and many other top retailers across the U.S. Since 2020, when we introduced the first-ever coupon program in the avocado category at Costco, AFP has helped countless consumers save money and eat healthy during the pandemic. "Considering the lasting economic effects of the past two years, and the current level of inflation, the coupons and our other promotional efforts will continue to provide much needed support to consumers across America," said Equihua.

EXPANSION OF MESH BAG PROGRAM

To build upon last year's introduction of the educational mesh bag band at Costco and other top retailers, PAC plans this year to introduce another first in the category: the educational mesh bags for organic avocados. Peru is committed to expanding its footprint of organic avocados and PAC plans to fortify the only current marketing support program in the U.S. designed specifically to support the sell-in of organic avocados by releasing this first of its kind origin-branded mesh bag. The bags for both conventional and organic avocados will continue to offer tips to educate consumers on how to properly ripen and store avocados, as well as include a QR code to download a free 100-page e-book devoted to cooking with avocados – another first of its kind in the world.

STUDY: RETURN OF WATER USED TO PRODUCE AVOCADOS ON HEALTH

To further complement its environmental and sustainable themed campaign, PAC has also commissioned the first study to compare the health and economic benefits of avocados to its water footprint. This will be conducted by PhD scientists and professors from the University of California – Davis and Sacramento State University including Dr. Fraser Shilling, Dr. Selina Wang, and Dr. Julian Fulton, who specialize in studying ecological impacts of the agriculture industry. This important addition to the 2022 promotional campaign will provide sound evidence and research to reinforce the environmental benefits of growing and producing avocados compared to other popular fruits.

The 2022 avocado season will be the most exciting one yet. Keep your eyes peeled for the opportunity to join in on the fun this summer as the "World's Favorite Avocado" returns to a store near you.

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC's promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Peruvian Avocado Commission