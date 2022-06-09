Connections Health Solutions Appoints Bob Sheehy to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in behavioral health crisis care, today announced the appointment of Bob Sheehy to the Company's Board of Directors. Sheehy is the co-founder and chairman of Bright Health Group and a former chief executive officer for United Healthcare.

"As a known and respected leader in the healthcare industry, we are thrilled to welcome Bob to the Connections' Board," said Colin LeClair, chief executive officer of Connections Health Solutions. "Bob has built and led organizations that have pushed the industry forward, transforming how care is delivered for millions of Americans. His experience will be a tremendous resource that will help inform strategy and support growth as we look to bring the Connections' model to more communities across the country."

Bob Sheehy joins the Board with more than three decades of experience in healthcare innovation. Currently, Sheehy serves as the co-founder and chairman of Bright Health Group, a next-generation healthcare payer working to create a more connected healthcare experience that strengthens the relationships between patients and their providers. Prior to Bright Health Group, he advised private equity and venture capital firms on identifying and scaling innovative healthcare investment opportunities. Sheehy also served as the CEO of United Healthcare, where he also held various executive positions over 20 years.

"Mental health in America is finally getting the focus and funding necessary to help millions of Americans get the care and services they need, when they need it," said Sheehy. "Connections Health Solutions has developed and set the gold standard for immediate-access acute behavioral health care, and I am honored to join the Board. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help Connections grow and reach more people in need of their life-saving care."

In February, Connections Health Solutions announced the appointment of Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky and Dr. Prakash Patel to the Company's Board of Directors. The Board is now comprised of seven well-respected and passionate healthcare leaders whose diverse clinical and operational experience will help the Company grow and deliver high quality and accessible behavioral healthcare and services to more communities across the country.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the pioneer of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates the two largest behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com

