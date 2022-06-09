Dances With Films Festival Premieres The Other Side of Things on Sunday, June 12th at TCL Chinese Theatre

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Other Side of Things is an inclusive film created by talents from the U.S., Latin America, and Armenia. Premiering this Sunday, June 12th at renowned film festival Dances With Films in Hollywood at 4:45pm, the new short touches on immigrant struggles and the power of love and family, leaving audiences feeling hopeful for a better world.

Inspired by the dogged determination of its characters, The Other Side of Things is directed by, and stars esteemed Latino actor Guillermo Ivan (Vantage Point, Rumba Love). It is written, produced and co-stars famed multicultural actress, Zair Montes .

"My hope is that other Latinas will be inspired to find their own empowerment by watching the main character," says Zair Montes. "But more importantly, I want kids, the future generations, to know they can overcome any obstacle if they believe it in their hearts."

The film follows a single Latina mom, who, after being evicted and forced to live in her car with her 7-year-old son, Andrew (played by Jake Krihkori ), will do whatever it takes to fulfill her child's dream of getting on a jet and becoming a pilot — even if that means turning her own car into a "jet."

At its core, The Other Side of Things is an immigrant story portraying racial differences and the ways immigrants can be seen as outsiders. Beyond that, it conveys the important message that the American dream is still alive, no matter what your current circumstances are.

The arc of Andrew gives children a sense of hope, inviting them to believe in their dreams wholeheartedly. In today's social media-driven world, rife with bullying, The Other Side of Things provides aspirations of resilience and encouragement that it's possible for new generations to break free from class restrictions. Furthermore, it portrays a message that your current socioeconomic status doesn't determine your future.

Produced in cooperation with Golden Ceiba Productions, Jet 1 Cup, and the Krihkoris, the project is an official 2022 Dances With Films selection.

"We are honored that our beloved short was selected for Dances With Films' 25th anniversary," says Associate Producer, Ani Krihkori. "My son, Jake, plays the young lead and my other two children also have roles, so I am a very proud mama!"

To purchase tickets, visit: https://danceswithfilms.com/the-other-side-of-things/

