LENNAR ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR ITS FIRST-EVER DEVELOPMENT IN FLORESVILLE, TEXAS

Lodi Grove Community to offer beautiful home designs at affordable prices

FLORESVILLE, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced its first-ever new home community in Floresville, Texas, located approximately 30 minutes southeast of San Antonio. Called Lodi Grove, the development will include 94 homes featuring Lennar's trademark quality, technology and design at an exceptionally competitive price. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday, June 9.

"Floresville is growing quickly, particularly among young residents wanting proximity to San Antonio but without the urban congestion," said Brian Barron, San Antonio Division President for Lennar. "That has amplified the need for affordable homes in an area that has very little new home construction. With this in mind, we are positioning Lodi Grove with the lowest new home price point in the market, while still delivering the level of quality that Lennar is known for. Floresville is a beautiful and charismatic town, and we are excited to be a part of its story."

Scheduled for a Summer 2023 grand opening, homes at Lodi Grove will feature the latest designer details, including generous living and kitchen spaces, resort-style master suites and technology upgrades that meet the needs of the most contemporary homebuyer.

Residents of Lodi Grove will enjoy a linear park and direct connection to a walking trail system and trailhead park. Children living at Lodi Grove will be served by the Floresville School District, which partners with the Alamo College System to allow students to graduate with college credits.

The community sits at US Highway 181 N and County Route 130, directly adjacent to a Walmart and CVS. It is within close proximity to Floresville's picturesque downtown and nine community parks, including the 33-acre Floresville River Park located along the San Antonio River. Together, these destinations offer restaurants, shopping, entertainment, playgrounds, hiking and biking trails, sports courts, skate parks and an Olympic-sized swimming pool with lessons and fitness classes.

For more information, call (210) 393-8095 or visit www.lennar.com.

