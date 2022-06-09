McGraw Hill ALEKS Recognized for STEM Education Innovation in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill, a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world, today announced that its ALEKS® online learning program has been selected as winner of the "Best STEM Solution for HigherEd" award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

The McGraw Hill ALEKS® online learning program has been selected as winner of the “Best STEM Solution for HigherEd” award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. (PRNewswire)

McGraw Hill's online learning solution ALEKS® (Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces) is a course assistant that helps forge constructive learning paths for students—blending personalized modules with instructor-driven assignments to ensure every student always has another block to build on their knowledge base. ALEKS gives instructors the flexibility to assign homework, share curated content such as videos, review student progress and provide support anytime, anywhere.

The web-based, artificially intelligent assessment and learning system for K-12 and Higher Education uses adaptive questioning to quickly and accurately determine exactly what topics a student knows and doesn't know in a course. ALEKS is purposefully designed to help math and chemistry educators identify instructional gaps, personalize learning paths, and track the progress of student learning and mastery.

"In the next decade, STEM jobs are projected to grow at more than two times the rate of jobs overall, but at this point there are more openings for STEM jobs than there are qualified individuals to fill them—and a significant barrier to students' pursuit of STEM degrees is a lack of preparation when transitioning from high school to college," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "McGraw Hill's online learning solution, ALEKS, represents a true 'breakthrough' in addressing this talent and education gap, and we see this solution as playing a vital role in developing the STEM professional of the future. Unlike any other Math and Chemistry learning platforms on the market, ALEKS meets all students where they are and moves them along their own path. Congratulations to the McGraw Hill team for taking home this well-deserved 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award for the innovative ALEKS online learning program."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"ALEKS has helped millions of students learn math and chemistry over the years and forge unique paths to success," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "I congratulate our ALEKS team for winning an EdTech Breakthrough Award and for their continued drive to innovate and improve this powerful, digital platform."

