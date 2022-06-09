Reach Industries Wins GS1 US Startup Lab Pitch Competition During GS1 Connect

Software Development Company Claims $10,000 Prize for Its Technology Created to Augment Scientists

EWING, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US announces that Reach Industries, a startup with a mission to augment scientists and make laboratories more efficient, has won the $10,000 first-place grand prize in the fourth-annual GS1 US Startup Lab Pitch Competition. Additionally, Scrapp, a mobile application created to promote correct recycling, won the $5,000 second-place prize, and NotiSphere, a digital platform that offers efficient medical recall management, was awarded the $3,000 third-place prize. The winners were revealed during a ceremony at GS1 Connect, held June 7-9 in San Diego, Calif.

The GS1 US Startup Lab Pitch Competition showcased emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on commerce and supply chains, leveraging technologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning to computer vision and mixed reality. Eight startups with products launched since June 2019 were selected to present their capabilities to a panel of judges composed of technology experts from leading companies via a remote platform. Finalists were evaluated on their solutions' innovation, performance, usability and potential societal impact, how GS1 Standards were incorporated and their overall presentation of the product.

"These startups offer disruptive and innovative technologies that leverage GS1 Standards as a foundation," said Melanie Nuce, senior vice president, innovation & partnerships, GS1 US. "The winning startups' solutions could make palpable impact, contributing to efficiencies in science and healthcare and helping the supply chain reduce waste to strive toward a more circular economy."

The winner of the competition, Reach Industries, makes laboratories more efficient by augmenting scientists so that they can focus on the science and more important matters, while increasing reproducibility. Reach Industries' intelligent platform, Lumi™, works as a true assistant across all stages of life sciences development, leveraging computer vision plus voice and machine learning to capture and analyze operational data.

Second-prize winner Scrapp is a free mobile application that scans waste items and shows into which bin they should be discarded based on local recycling rules. Third-prize winner NotiSphere is a digital platform connecting medical device suppliers and healthcare organizations, enabling direct communication and management of medical recalls.

GS1 Connect provides a way for supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals to stay up to date on industry trends, best practices and strategies for preparing for future business opportunities by leveraging GS1 Standards. To learn more about GS1 Connect, visit www.gs1connect.org.

