MINERVA UNIVERSITY, NAMED THE MOST INNOVATIVE UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD

WURI Accolades Minerva's Innovative Learning Methodologies & Industrial Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University, an independent, non-profit, U.S. accredited institution of higher education with a transformational approach to experiential learning in immersive global settings, is ranked the #1 Most Innovative University in the World by World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) in its 2022 report. Minerva first joined the WURI rankings in 2020 and has continuously earned top rankings for its groundbreaking, high-quality education, moving from #5 in 2020 to now, #1 in 2022.

In addition to receiving the overall most innovative ranking—the utmost ranking allotted in WURI's 2022 report—Minerva also ranked #1 in the "Industrial Application" category which acknowledges the University's active learning pedagogy and technically innovative learning platform.

"We're honored to receive this recognition, as it touts everything Minerva stands for, and has strived for, during its years of continuous innovation," said Mike Magee, President of Minerva University. "This accomplishment speaks volumes for Minerva's now proven scalability, amid a global pandemic. As the world is changing, Minerva is a step ahead of the curve, building the most global, immersive, ethical and purposeful university in the world, during the most complex and challenging years we have seen. Our most important years of innovation and growth remain ahead of us, as we further implement our mission to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world— an ongoing endeavor we owe to our world's future leaders."

A not-for-profit program, WURI is the first global innovative university ranking created to stimulate and evaluate universities' flexible and innovative efforts to foster a workforce that meets the demand of industry and society. WURI is organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC) and is supported by four other organizations including the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). While traditional higher education ranking systems focus on the total number of faculty, campus life or majors offered, the WURI ranking evaluates the university's real contributions to society, highlighting creative and innovative approaches of universities' research and educational programs based on the following six categories: Industrial Applications; Value-Creating; Social Responsibility, Ethics, and Integrity; Student Mobility and Openness; Crisis Management; and Progress during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About Minerva University

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum, the highest academic standards, an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning, a global, immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, and a cutting-edge digital learning environment that produces deep and long-lasting learning. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The groundbreaking creation of Minerva is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press.)

