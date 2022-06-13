Keeper Security Named Winner of Several Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Company Wins Seven Awards in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cyber security software, today announced that the company and its executives have been recognized in the following seven categories of this year's Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

CEO of the Year - Darren Guccione

CTO of the Year - Craig Lurey

Editors Choice - Data Security

Next Gen - PAM for Cloud Infrastructure

Market Leader - Passwordless Authentication

Hot Company - Secrets Manager

Next Gen - Zero Trust

This recognition across multiple categories reflects Keeper's significant growth and commitment to innovation, continually transforming the way individuals and organizations protect their credentials and safeguard sensitive digital assets to effectively manage the risk of security-related cyber attacks.

"We're proud and grateful for Keeper Security to be recognized with several prestigious and coveted cyber security awards, chosen by a judging panel of leading InfoSec experts in our industry," said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security. "We remain committed to advancing our vision in developing cutting-edge, modern cyber security solutions that provide comprehensive visibility, security and control across the entire organization."

"We scoured the globe looking for cyber security innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Keeper Security is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyber attacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cyber security enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

Media Contacts:

Katherine Benefield/ Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

