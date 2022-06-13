LEGOLAND® NEW YORK RESORT GIVES AWAY "90 SURPRISES PER WEEK" TO CELEBRATE THE 90TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LEGO® GROUP!

LEGOLAND ® New York Resort celebrates the 90 th anniversary of LEGO ® with a 20-foot-tall LEGO ® birthday cake, 90 surprise giveaways per week, and much more!

This summer, LEGOLAND New York also celebrates its first birthday with a series of new experiences, including the first-ever July 4 th Red, White & BOOM! celebration, new entertainment shows, and new LEGO models

The LEGO Group is inviting guests at select LEGOLAND Parks across the globe to "Play YOUR Way" for the 90th anniversary with which encourages kids to get hands-on with new in-Park touchpoints that help them display their creativity and imagination

GOSHEN, N.Y., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SURPRISE! LEGOLAND® New York Resort kicks off a summer of epic celebrations today for the 90th anniversary of the LEGO® Group. Awesome surprises include the arrival of a massive 20-foot-tall LEGO® cake, and exciting prize giveaways four days per week over the next two months. Families will have the opportunity to get the gift of building memories, with 90 surprise gifts per week ranging from LEGO Minifigures, to food, beverage and retail discounts, to VIP experiences, to a free, all-inclusive stay at LEGOLAND® Hotel!

"For 90 years, the LEGO Group has inspired creativity and joy among children, and as a theme park, LEGO play is in our DNA," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "This summer, for our first full season, we decided to take the celebrations up a notch with even more surprises and giveaways to pull out all the stops for the first full season of LEGOLAND New York Resort!"

Beginning tomorrow, the gigantic LEGO cake constructed of more than 180,000 LEGO elements will be on display for photo ops throughout the summer. For ten weeks (June 10 – August 19), all children who visit LEGOLAND New York from Thursdays through Sundays will receive a limited-edition lanyard upon entry to the Park. Each week, 90 random kids will find a card inside the lanyard with a special surprise. Prizes include:

Popcorn and candy buckets

Minifigure prizes

LEGO sets valued at more than $200

Free Park tickets

Annual Passes

VIP experiences

And, for a lucky few guests, all-inclusive VIP LEGOLAND Hotel stays!

Beyond the birthday festivities, families can also enjoy a series of new bricktastic adventures this summer, including LEGOLAND New York's first-ever July 4th Red, White & BOOM! celebration, new entertainment shows, new characters, and new LEGO models. The fun continues with select LEGOLAND Parks launching a new "Play YOUR Way" campaign across the globe in honor of the 90th anniversary. "Play YOUR Way" introduces children to five different play types (designer, maker, explorer, storyteller, or dreamer) and encourages them to get hands-on with various in-Park touchpoints such as playful quizzes so they can discover their play type. There will even be "Master Players" that have mastered all five play types journeying throughout the Parks in magical costumes to surprise guests.

LEGOLAND New York Resort takes kids on a journey through seven LEGO® themed lands, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO Castle, LEGO City, MINILAND and LEGO Pirates. Built for families with children ages two through 12, can't-miss highlights of a LEGOLAND New York vacation include transforming into a Minifigure on the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, chasing the red wizard out of the castle on the signature Dragon coaster, and mastering the power of the elements with Master Wu on LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride.

For the ultimate multi-day LEGO vacation experience, guests can book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND® Hotel, just steps from the Park entrance.

LEGOLAND New York's full 2022 operating calendar can be found here. For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook . To book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND Hotel, visit our Vacation Packages page. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets (starting at $67.99 for adults) or annual passes ($149 per person) with or without a hotel stay.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! The park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 138 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About the LEGO Group: The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

