PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue of $1,541,788 for May 2022, And Provides Corporate Update Surrounding Progress Towards Achieving Profitability

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated monthly gross revenue of $1,541,788 for May 2022. Cost of Goods Sold was $1,002,162 for the same month.

PlantX's gross revenue for May 2022 increased by $823,842 compared to May 2021, when the Company achieved gross revenue of $717,944 net of wholesale revenue, representing year-over-year gross revenue growth of approximately 115%.

"As we continue to experience strong monthly financial performance, I would like to highlight our team's impressive commitment to excellence and leadership in the e-commerce plant-based space," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "We are so proud of PlantX's growth trajectory and our team's passion and hard work, which are reflected by our consistent year-over-year revenue increases. With this impressive growth in mind, we're excited about our current efforts to build towards profitability and are confident that our impressive achievements and expansive as seen in recent announcements position us well to transition into a sustainable and profitable business in the future."

Corporate Update

PlantX announces that it has made the decision to withdraw its application to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), which was previously announced on October 7, 2021. The decision to withdraw its application from the TSX's regulatory review process was rooted in the management team's careful consideration of current adverse market conditions.

The Company will continue to trade its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "VEGA", the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol "PLTXF", and the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "WNT1".

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

