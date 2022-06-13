VEGAN FAST FOOD CHAIN'S BURGER PRICE IN RANGE WITH FAST FOOD GIANTS

Plant Power Fast Food reveals unprecedented low prices for healthier, more earth-friendly, plant-based burgers and announces major partnership with Alpha Foods.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food, the country's leading 100% plant-based fast food restaurant chain has announced new low priced menu items and a new proprietary pea-protein burger patty.

Plant Power Fast Food unveils lower priced vegan menu--for the first time vegan food hits price parity with majors.

According to Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Harris, the addition of a new low cost "Classic Burger" line moves the company closer to their price parity goal with traditional fast food chains. States Harris, "The launch of these new hamburgers and cheeseburgers at $4.95 and $5.95 respectively is a tremendous step towards achieving this goal."

Going head-to-head on price, Plant Power Fast Food offers lower cost vegan burger options than Burger King, for example, who sells their Impossible Burger for $7.99. In addition, Plant Power is now within $1-$2 for similar sized animal meat burgers at major fast food chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King. While there are many reasons vegan meat is more expensive, that gap is narrowing as vegan/plant-based manufacturers are meeting demand by scaling up production.

Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Zach Vouga, spoke about how lower price points would expand accessibility to the growing number of consumers interested in exploring plant-based options. States Vouga, "One of the core criticisms of plant-based food is that it is expensive, our goal is to remove that barrier and make plant-based fast food an easy choice."

The company also announced its new proprietary GMO and gluten-free pea-protein burger patty. According to Vouga this new development has been years in the making, "We have spent nearly two years collaborating with Alpha Foods' R&D to painstakingly perfect the new juicy, smoky and wildly delicious burger patty and we are thrilled with the results."

Based in San Diego, the Company now has 11 locations and a food truck. According to a company spokesperson the company expects to have 15 restaurants in operation by the beginning of 2023.

VIEW ALL LOCATIONS

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC ("Plant Power", "the Company") is a privately held company that is on the cutting edge of plant-based fast food with a goal of driving a convenient, healthier option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. Plant Power Fast Food is a 100% vegan fast food chain that offers a wide range of menu items—from burgers, fries, shakes to salads, fresh juices, plus a children's menu and an abundant breakfast menu. Remaining consistent to its earth-friendly pledge, much of the furnishings and décor is sustainable, i.e., tables and chairs are constructed from renewable bamboo, additionally, all cutlery is compostable (as is the majority of their take-out packaging).

To learn more about the company, their mission, the founders' ethos, and menu offerings, visit plantpowerfastfood.com.

NEW BURGER IMAGES

LOGO

EXTERIOR HOLLYWOOD LOCATION

Contact: Jim Amos, Scout 22

(818) 216-9122

jim@scout22.com

View original content:

SOURCE Plant Power Fast Food