NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is what happens when you put everybody in solitary confinement for an extended period of time," says Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group. "Covid quarantines have led to all kinds of strains on individuals' energy," adds Taylor Griffin, COO at The Miles Group.

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

"We have a lot of senior executives coming to us and asking how they deal with this for themselves, as well as for their broader teams and employee base," says Miles. "Many people really enjoyed the flexibility of working from home and they see the signs of going back to work as a return to the way it was pre-Covid, with no learnings," he continues. "Employees have high expectations of their leadership teams that they are really going to learn something through Covid. And the future office is going to look different from the way it did before."

In today's new "C-Suite Intelligence" podcast episode – "Getting Your Mojo Back" – Miles joins Griffin to discuss the advice, tips, and tools they advise winning organizations to use to return to the office smarter, more productively, and in more purposeful ways.

"I think we need to understand where each person is, what their personal complexities and unique journeys are, and then support them in their journey," says Miles. "We've all been Zooming in and out over the last two years, for 12 or 14 hours a day. That means we're not taking care of ourselves."

"It is so energizing and so exciting to be with people, and to have that conversation when you build off of someone else in the room," he continues. Adds Griffin, "relationships are such an important component in getting your mojo back and connecting with other people. You just have to get started in some way."

At the office they suggest building in "density days," so teams can "meet in person, doing hard stuff, creating new relations, and doing all the things that make it all work when we go online."

Says Miles, companies and teams did impossible things – that's because they had built trust in person, they had built relationships, and "they used that trust and those relationships to perform well in a crisis. But as the crisis wanes, people are beginning to feel more stress."

"Part of getting your mojo back is building those relationships, learning lessons, and reestablishing your comfort zone with getting to work," says Griffin.

The bottom line is: let's "take care of ourselves and then let's start to take care of our teams," says Miles. "It's about figuring out how to get density in the office on certain days so that we can be flexible on other days. So we're optimizing the office as opposed to regressing to office pre-Covid. I think people, employees will appreciate leaders who start to think this way as opposed to thinking that we're just going back to the way it was."

To hear all the ways teams come back to the office smarter and with more value, tune into "Getting Your Mojo Back," released today on the "C-Suite Intelligence" podcast, available everywhere, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.

