Infoblox Releases NIOS 8.6.2 to Empower Workplace Transformation

NIOS 8.6.2 gives customers enhanced multi-cloud integrations and stronger core support, and value-added services to future proof for hybrid networks of any size.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, today announces Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) 8.6.2 . This release expands workplace modernization, and improves visibility, user experience and control for DNS/ DHCP/IP address management (DDI) infrastructure across hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

Infoblox (PRNewsfoto/Infoblox Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NIOS 8.6.2 further extends Infoblox's notable DDI market leadership by providing unified multi-cloud integration and automation, stronger DDI, value-added services, templated APIs, plugins for operational simplicity, and improved ROI. Customers benefit from:

Multi-cloud integrations: Optimize the hybrid workplace through DHCP for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and NIOS v40x5 appliance support in AWS, Azure and GCP. Configuring DHCP services on vNIOS instances in GCP simplifies cloud migration and ensures consistency for serving DHCP to on-premise clients. Enhancements to extend and optimize NIOS v4015 appliances in AWS, Azure and GCP and v4025 appliances in Azure and GCP enable higher capacity queries per second (QPS) and DHCP leases per second (LPS) for enterprise grade volume workflows.





DDI core enhancements: Strengthen control with multi-primary DNS failover for Dynamic DNS (DDNS) updates and TLS dynamic control for SAML Port 8765. DDNS failover improves user experience for multi-primary zones by enabling DHCP servers to automatically send updates to alternate servers. TLS dynamic control for SAML Port 8765 improves security and user experience by allowing dynamic disabling of older unsupported versions of TLS.





Value-added services: Improve DDI visibility and aid cloud migration by adding Reporting and Analytics virtual appliances in AWS and Azure and sending data discovered by Network Insight or NetMRI through Infoblox's Cloud Services Portal (CSP) for visibility in the BloxOne platform. 8.6.2 also improves user control over unstable sites with DNS Traffic Control's (DTC) Health Monitor manual failback. Infoblox's Microsoft Management (MSM) solution efficiently configures servers in thousands of zones with Delegate Name Server Group functionality. BloxConnect provides visibility for a better user experience by showing customers the data collected for post deployment service and support.





DDI plugins: Increase visibility, automation and control through integrations with Ansible 1.2.1, Terraform 2.1, Kubernetes ExternalDNS, Nutanix 5.20.x, RedHat OpenStack IPAM, and Cisco ISE 3.x identity management.

"We continue to deliver new cloud-first DDI capabilities to help customers build reliable connectivity into their hybrid workplace," says Dave Signori, VP of Product Management, at Infoblox. "This new set of features helps customers future proof their growing networks and further demonstrates our market leadership ."

The buzz from Infoblox customers:

San Marino Unified School District selected NIOS to modernize its core networking infrastructure with fully automated DDI and "rock-solid" connectivity for its online services.

"With the onset of the pandemic, which we are still very much dealing with, learning had to go digital and remote overnight. That required the deployment of hundreds of new devices virtually overnight, which would have been a huge headache if we did not have Infoblox." – Dr. Stephen Choi , Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Port of Antwerp chose NIOS as its DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) foundation to build the "port of the future," which will add network demands from drones, autonomous ships and a digital twin.

"Without robust, always-on DHCP, DNS and IPAM, a lot of our core services would stop working and we would have a lot of angry colleagues. With Infoblox, we're able to keep the port running continuously, which keeps our customers happy and profitable." – Yannick Herrebaut, Cyber Resilience Manager

For more information about how this NIOS release can help modernize and secure the network, see the datasheet and solution note .

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com .

Media Contact

Lise Feng

lise@infoblox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.