Instructure Wins Five Telly Awards for Inspirational Videos

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas, today announced that it won five Telly Awards for outstanding video production for two new videos at the prestigious 43rd annual awards competition.

The video " Education for All ," which highlights Instructure's Higher Ed offerings, was recognized for excellence in three categories:

gold for branded content: writing

silver for branded content: corporate image

silver for branded content: diversity and inclusion

This compelling spotlight on a diverse group of individuals in various life circumstances challenges the educational status quo and powerfully emphasizes Instructure's point of view that transformational learning experiences should be available to everyone.

The video " The Ah Ha Moment ," which captures Instructure's belief that K-12 educators can have an immeasurable impact on the lives of their students, won the following awards:

silver award for branded content: promotional

silver award for branded content: directing categories

The video follows an elementary school student that struggles to understand a concept. Her attentive teacher recognizes her individual needs through the use of Instructure's Learning Platform. The teacher enlists the help of her family and helps the student develop a life-changing love of learning.

Both videos were written and directed by Joey Daniel, Instructure's Senior Manager of Video Production, and Paul Levitt from 3 Arts Entertainment.

"We're so honored to be recognized along with the most talented professionals in the video production industry," said Michelle Suzuki, Instructure's SVP of Marketing. "Instructure's mission is to elevate student success, amplify the power of teaching, and inspire everyone to learn together. These inspirational videos connect that mission to our daily work through meaningful, emotionally powerful stories that underscore the importance of lifelong learning. I'm proud to work with such dedicated, talented marketing professionals."

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of over 200 leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

