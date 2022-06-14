Nintex Solution Innovation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

Nintex's annual customer awards program recognizes public and private-sector organizations across the globe for transforming the way people work with process intelligence and automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the finalists for its 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program across five categories. The annual awards program recognizes organizations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa regions that have successfully used Nintex solutions to transform the way people work.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards and the 2022 finalists by visiting https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/customer-and-partner-awards/2022-nintex-solution-innovation-awards/.

"We are excited to recognize the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards finalists for their success in leveraging the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex President Global Go to Market, Ben Brewer. "These finalists across industries and continents are driving impactful and meaningful results for their employees, customers, and partners. Our Nintex community has never been stronger."

Organizations leveraging any combination of capabilities from Nintex—Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex RPA and Kyron RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop® for Salesforce, Nintex AssureSign®, Nintex Analytics, Nintex K2 Five, and more—were eligible to enter the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program. Finalists in the 2022 program were chosen based on nominations that were submitted directly by Nintex customers or by Nintex partners, on behalf of one of its customers, for process improvements or automated solutions they built and successfully deployed.

Finalists by award category for the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

Americas: GM Financial, Quaker Houghton, and Williams Engineering

Asia Pacific : Austral Construction, DHL Express Malaysia, and Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Europe : DuPont De Nemours, Fidelity International, and Twinings

Middle East & Africa : First Quantum Minerals, Oman Arab Bank, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Austral Construction, EverAbility Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Operational Performance with Nintex DocGen®: 360 Mortgage Management Systems, Consilio, and Dubai South

Breakthrough Use Cases with Nintex RPA: BGL Group, IQumulate, Johnson & Johnson

Cloud-Based Success with Nintex Workflow Cloud: Newson Health, UVA Health, Waverton Investment Management, and Yancoal Australia

Industry Breakthroughs

Financial Services, Americas: Banco Internacional de Costa Rica , Capital Farm Credit, and GM Financial

Financial Services, Asia Pacific : 360 Mortgage Management Services, Auswide Bank, and IQumulate

Financial Services, Europe : BGL Group, Fidelity International, and Waverton Investment Management

Financial Services Middle East & Africa : Oman Arab Bank and Wema Bank

Health & Life Sciences: Johnson & Johnson, Newson Health, Sivantos, and UVA Health

Manufacturing & Construction, Americas: Draeger, Quaker Houghton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Williams Engineering

Manufacturing & Construction, Asia Pacific : Austral Construction and Harrison Group

Manufacturing & Construction, EMEA: Al Naboodah Group, DuPont De Nemours, Pikolin, and Trelleborg

Metals & Mining: Enaex Africa, First Quantum Minerals, and Yancoal Australia

Public Sector Excellence

Public Sector, Americas: City and County of Denver and Delaware Department of Transportation (Division of Motor Vehicles)

Public Sector, Asia Pacific : AgriFutures, Light Regional Council, and Tote Board

Public Sector, Middle East & Africa : Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

Education & Non-Profit Success

Education: Auburn University , Busy Bees Asia, Khalifa University, and Trinity Grammar School

Non-Profit: EverAbility Group, Heartland Alliance, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Nintex will announce all winners of the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards 2022 on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 along with one organization named the 2022 Nintex Champion for its overall success with the Nintex Process Platform.

To learn how more organizations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nintex