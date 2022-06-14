Scorpion Appoints Bridgette Moore As Its Chief People Officer

Accomplished Human Resources Executive Brings Two Decades of Skills And Experience To Marketing Technology Company

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, today announced that Bridgette Moore is joining its executive leadership team as Chief People Officer. She will report to Scorpion CEO Rustin Kretz.

Moore will lead Scorpion's people strategy and help promote a supportive, performance-oriented and inclusive environment as the company experiences tremendous growth. Bringing more than twenty years of experience, Moore is equipped to deliver key results and help lead the company in a variety of HR functions and corporate initiatives, including culture and engagement, talent and leadership development, and organizational design.

"Bridgette is the ideal fit as our Chief People Officer, as she offers invaluable leadership skills and expertise that will foster the development and happiness of our people," said Rustin Kretz, CEO and Founder of Scorpion. "Her proven track record of leading efforts around culture, engagement, diversity, equity & inclusion, rewards, leadership and workforce planning ensures that not only will we have incredible leadership, but an even stronger vision for the success of our people. As we continue to expand our company and continue our next phase of growth, Bridgette is key to our success."

Prior to joining Scorpion, Moore led The Pharm, a WBA / WPP agency, as its Global Chief People Officer, after serving as WPP's Global Corporate Chief People Officer. Additionally, Moore spent more than a decade at Allstate Insurance Company's headquarters, where she most recently served as Vice President of HR and Growth Businesses.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join a team that cares so deeply about its customers and employees. Scorpion is powered by a strong sense of purpose, as it uses its world-class talent to help local businesses thrive," said Moore. "I look forward to helping Scorpion build on its commitment through an amazing people experience, and a focus on employee diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and engagement."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services that helps local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

